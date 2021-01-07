Food bites

KFC CHICKEN SKIN

Start 2021 with comfort food. KFC has you covered. Its popular chicken skin returns, and with a new partner - the Spicy Chicken Skin. This is essentially the same chicken skin, but with a liberal dusting of spice powder over it.

Each box is $3.60. Visit kfc.com.sg for more information.

LI NANXING AT CHEERS

Local actor Li Nanxing has launched his Ah Ge Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets. It's a limited drop of 10,000 bottles and on Saturday, there is a one-for-one promotion at manned stores.

Head to cheers.com.sg to find these locations. Li will also be making appearances on that day at Cheers outlets at Woodlands MRT station (10am), Ang Mo Kio Hub (12pm), Hougang Central (2pm) and Tampines MRT station (4pm).

PHOTO: AH GE’S DRIED SCALLOP HAE BEE HIAM

JAPAN HOUR

PHOTO: Japan Rail Cafe

Missing Japan? Head to Japan Rail Cafe (#01-02 Guoco Tower, japanrailcafe.com.sg) because you'll have the chance to dine on in-flight meals from Japan Airlines. Menu highlights include salmon miso yaki dainomono ($25) and chicken takiawase tamago ($23). These are available till the end of the month, and you can buy merchandise, take part in a lucky draw and get airfare discounts.

MORE MOS

PHOTO: MOS BURGER

Mos Burger celebrates the opening of its new Bukit Gombak Mos Burger Express outlet at Bukit Gombak MRT station with two new items on the menu: the XL Curry Wagyu Menchikatsu Burger and XL Katsu Wagyu Menchikatsu Burger ($9 each). There are weekly promotions too. Follow Mos Burger on Facebook or Instagram for updates.