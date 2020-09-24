BLACK GARLIC AT FAIRPRICE

Black garlic is one of the top food trends now, and you can hop on the bandwagon with Black Garlic by Lilac, exclusively stocked at FairPrice. The two varieties available - Black Fragrant Garlic ($5.95) and Black Garlic ($2.95) - are sold in whole bulbs. Black garlic is believed to offer health benefits such as anti-inflammatory effects, immune system support and improved cardiovascular function. It tastes like balsamic vinegar, and you can add it to dishes such as braised pork trotters and even cookies.

LUKE'S LOBSTER OPENS

The New York City-based restaurant group and seafood company famed worldwide for its Maine-style lobster rolls marks its first foray into South-east Asia by launching yesterday at #01-K4 Shaw House, Isetan Scotts (Tel: 6592-7642). Diners can choose from the signature lobster, shrimp or crab rolls in US regular size ($21.50 to $25.50) or the Luke's Trio ($33.50) - half of each roll served as a perfect sampler set.

ICE CREAM FOR DOGS

Gelatissimo Singapore is offering the Pawesome Bundle with two cups of dog-friendly Pawesome Peanut Butter Gelato (you can eat it too) and a 2021 calendar from Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter. It is $16, with $10 going to the shelter. It is available till Oct 31 at all outlets or call 9871-6487 to order.

KICK BACK WITH JINRO

Korean soju Jinro Is Back is now available in Singapore, distributed by House of Amber Nectar. You will find it in bars and restaurants in Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer. To get the full list of outlets, visit its Facebook page.