FREE CHEESE FRIES

KFC is giving out free cheese fries to celebrate International French Fry Day - but you have only until tomorrow to claim it. Just order a 2-piece or 3-piece Chicken Meal and the fries (worth $4.40) are yours. It is limited to two sets a transaction at all KFC restaurants (except at Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Zoo) and is valid for dine-in and takeaway orders only. Visit www.kfc.com.sg for details.

ROAST CHICKEN

Sofitel Singapore City Centre's executive chef Jean-Charles Dubois knows how to do a great roast chicken, so the addition of the French Roast Chicken to the Racines (Tel: 6428-5000) menu is good news. The corn-fed chicken (from $25) is grilled in a rotisserie at low temperature till tender and served with a choice of two speciality sauces. You can add sides, so try the ratatouille or mashed potatoes. Visit sofitelsingaporecitycentre.oddle.me/en_SG for delivery.

KOPI-O CAKE

Kopi-o diehards have a cake to try. Cat & the Fiddle's Singaporean Breakfast kopi-o cheesecake ($52.90), which is infused with the robust flavours of locally sourced Nanyang coffee powder, is a great pick-me-up. You can buy this from Monday via www.catandthefiddle.com or any of its outlets.

WHEAT BEER

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore has launched a new premium wheat beer from the Alps called Edelweiss ($14.10 for a four-can pack). The beer is brewed using a 375-year-old recipe and features Alpine water and a hint of herbs such as sage, coriander and elderflower. It is available at all major supermarkets, select e-retailers, restaurants and bars.