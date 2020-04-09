MEALS FOR CHARITY

Alma by Juan Amador is offering a $29 set menu from Tuesday to Thursday, with 10 per cent of the proceeds donated to National University Hospital (NUH). The restaurant is also delivering 50 lunchboxes to NUH twice a week, for eight weeks. To order your set, e-mail reservations@alma.sg or call 9119-8928.

CEMPEDAK CAKE

Since you're stuck at home, might as well eat some good cake. Fans of cempedak will love Ollella's limited edition dairy-free Cempedak Cake ($25). They use fresh cempedak, which means it is available till the fruit runs out of season. Get it from Makan House by Ollella (454 Race Course Road, Tel: 6917-7273) or www.ollella.com

THE MASSES DELIVERS

Popular restaurant The Masses has made its signature dishes available for delivery or pick-up. Top choices include the roasted cauliflower and C&C&C&C pasta. Visit https://order.themasses.sg to place your order.

SPECIAL KFC COUPONS

KFC is making your home deliveries more affordable. It has two sets of coupons - the first runs from now till April 16 - that you can check out on its app or website (https://www.kfc.com.sg/whats-new/coupons). The coupons offer discounts of up to 50 per cent on items such as two-piece meals (now $6) and two Popcorn chicken ($4.70).