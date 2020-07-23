NEW SET MEAL

Home deliveries are still popular post-circuit breaker, and Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine (Park Hotel Farrer Park, Tel: 6824-8851) is offering the Hot Fix set ($24) with Spicy Lemongrass Fish Fillet, Cha-Om Fried Egg and Steamed Blue Jasmine Rice. It also comes with a Lemongrass Cooler. This set is good for two, and perfect for a couple working from home together.

NEW LOCATION

Tom's Palette has a new home at 51 Middle Road, not far from its original home at Shaw Tower. With a new address, there is also a refreshed menu with items such as Affogatos ($7.50) and Parfaits ($7.50).

NEW BENTO

New at Jumbo Seafood's ION Orchard outlet are the Dim Sum Bento Box (from $14.90) and Dim Sum Bundle sets ($42.90). Highlights from this menu include Baked Chilli Crab Puffs, siew mai and Chef's Special Crispy BBQ Pork Buns. Delivery is available on GrabFood, Deliveroo and order.jumboseafood.com.sg

NEW DRINK

Packaged herbal teas are often too sweet or medicinal-tasting, but the F&N NutriWell Herbal Tea ($2.25 for 1LC) has the right level of both. It contains Prunella Spike, Luo Han Guo, Chrysanthemum Flower and Red Dates, and is available at major supermarkets, hypermarkets and selected convenience stores.