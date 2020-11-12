Food FYI: Deepavali delights

FESTIVE DISHES

Celebrate Deepavali with the Great Indian Food Festival, on till Nov 23. You can participate through online events or home deliveries. One highlight is chef Milind Sovani's snack box (from $28) containing festive treats with a healthy twist. Send a WhatsApp message to 9424-2070 to order. Also, go on the Discovery Food Trail of local Indian restaurants and taste dishes available only during Deepavali.

To participate, visit https://www.giff.irasingapore.com

DIWALI EXPERIENCE

The Diwali Experience menu at Tiffin Room (Raffles Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6412-1816) will put you in a festive mood, with dishes such as Achari Mahi Tikka (tandoori-grilled pomfret fillet) and Murgh Khumani (chicken breast in apricot and mixed nuts gravy). The menu is available till Sunday at $88 a person.

MODERN INDIAN

Get a modern take on Deepavali food at Gabbar (#01-14 Clarke Quay, Tel: 8755-5597). The restaurant has curated nine must-try dishes, including the Indian-Fusion Dal Burrata ($24), Shikampuri Lamb Chops ($26) and Murg Gulabi Tikka ($22). All are available from tomorrow to Sunday.

EXPANDED SPREAD

The Line (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4398) will expand its spread of Indian cuisine till Sunday. Expect traditional fare such as Crab Kofta with Moilee Sauce, Tandoori Malai King Prawn and Deepavali sweets. Prices start from $58 for lunch and $68 for dinner.