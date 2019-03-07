Fuss-free treats for the kids this school holiday

(Above) Some of the easy-to-make meals from FairPrice to keep your tykes happy.

With the March school holidays around the corner, the kids will soon be lounging about at home more often than usual.

As a parent, you're likely already busy with putting bread on the table, and now you will have to think up more meal ideas they won't get bored of.

Let FairPrice take some of that responsibility off your shoulders, with its wide range of offerings that make for easy-to-create meals you can have on rotation till the week-long school break is over.

Making breakfast doesn't have to be a drag.

Catch those extra 40 winks by having the fuss-free FairPrice Housebrand Garlic Bread (450g) and FairPrice Housebrand Pound Cakes (300g) ready in your kitchen.

A product of Australia and halal-certified, the former is made from freshly-baked bread coupled with a blend of herbs and garlic.

The classic pairing of garlic bread with soup or stew is ready to eat in just 10 minutes - simply pop it in a conventional oven, toaster oven or microwave.

Moist and flavourful, the FairPrice Housebrand Pound Cakes come in four flavours - Mocha, Blueberry, Chocolate and Vanilla. While good on their own, these treats can be topped with fruits to create a more wholesome meal.

Simply thaw the pound cakes and serve them as they are, or toast them for a crispier texture.

The school holidays are also an excellent time to throw a party.

And designing a feast has never been easier.

Stock up on FairPrice's selection of trans fat-free and halal-certified party snacks to keep your kids' hunger pangs and boredom at bay.

Best served hot, the FairPrice Housebrand Fish Fingers (15s, 375g) is a Healthier Choice, a good source of protein and low in fat.

Alternatively, bite into the FairPrice Housebrand Chicken Nuggets (850g).

This all-time favourite, a product of Singapore, is coated with tempura batter - no additional marinating is needed - and is suitable for deep-frying, pan-frying or the toaster oven.

The two flavours, Original and Hot & Spicy, are available in large party packs, making them perfect for sharing.

If that's not enough, check out the FairPrice Housebrand Chicken Fingers (500g) and FairPrice Housebrand Tempura Cheese Chicken Strips (420g). Cheese lovers will definitely appreciate the latter's unique aftertaste.

Lastly, there is always room for dessert.

Go traditional with the newly-launched FairPrice Housebrand Strawberry Potong Ice Cream (65g).

It is trans fat-free, halal-certified and bursting with fruity flavour.

Or try the existing range of FairPrice Housebrand Potong Ice Cream that includes Red Bean and Jackfruit & Yam, Durian, Mango & Durian, Red Bean, and the 8 Assorted Flavours (Red Bean, Durian, Mango, Sweet Corn, Chendol & Red Bean, Jackfruit, Yam and Pulut Hitam).

