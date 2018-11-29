Get stuffed, it's turkey time

For some, Christmas is all about the turkey.

It takes centre stage during the festive season, and restaurants distinguish themselves from competitors with their interpretation of the bird.

Some of these interpretations may come across as scary - there is a blue one available this year (by eatery Rumah Rasa) - but here are some that will be big hits:

MINI TURKEY CHAR SIEW PO LO BUNS

I was impressed by how cleverly Goodwood Park Hotel treats its turkeys, turning them into Mini Turkey Char Siew Po Lo Buns ($15 for six pieces).

The sweet-savoury filling is easy to like, and it tastes exactly like char siew would.

This is turkey for people who do not like turkey.

Call 6730-1867 to order. It is available from Dec 1.

CAJUN TURKEY

The Cajun Turkey with Roast Potatoes, Root Vegetables and Chestnut-Chicken Mousseline Stuffing ($138) is a favourite at Carlton City Hotel Singapore (6632-8921).

This year, you can eat it with a choice of two sauces and two marmalades.

Some options are the Umami Truffle Sauce, the classic Giblet Gravy, the Ginger-Pineapple Marmalade and the Peach-Thyme Marmalade. This will go on sale from Dec 3.

TANDOORI TURKEY

Each year, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre brings out the tandoori turkey ($120) and fans flock to get it.

It is no exception this year.

This dish comes from the hotel's popular Tandoor restaurant, and part of the appeal are the spices that flavour it - cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin and turmeric.

To order, call 6733-8333.

ROASTED TRUFFLE TURKEY

Turkey takes a luxurious turn at One Farrer Hotel.

While its Salt-Encrusted Turkey ($168) is still popular, the attention is on the new Roasted Truffle Turkey ($158).

It is infused with rosemary and Italian truffle, stuffed with herbed chestnut stuffing and served with roasted seasonal vegetables on the side. To take truffle to the next level, it is served with truffle pan gravy.

SPICED ROASTED TURKEY

There is an Indonesian-style turkey at Marina Mandarin's Cafe Mocha (Tel: 6845-1066). You can order the spice-marinated South-east Asian Heritage Spiced Roasted Whole Turkey ($158), served with chestnut and turmeric rice, sayur lodeh and an Indonesian barbecue sauce.

HAR CHEONG ROAST TURKEY

One of the most interesting seasonings for a turkey is also a very traditional one.

The Har Cheong Roast Turkey ($168) from Crowne Plaza Changi Airport smells as good as it tastes, and those who love a full-on prawn paste experience should enjoy this.

It comes with Asian-style bread stuffing, roast potatoes and vegetables, and will be available from Dec 1.

Call 6823-5367 to place your order.

SATAY ROAST TURKEY

Hotel Fort Canning (Tel: 6559-6796) has given its turkey a local twist.

The Satay Roast Turkey ($138) is first marinated overnight with a spice marinade, before being slow-roasted.

A house-made ground peanut dip, ketupat, onions and cucumbers come along with the bird.