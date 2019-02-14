Get your white coffee fix at FairPrice

(above) Coffee beans are actually derived from a fruit. White coffee is said to have originated from a coffee maker from Ipoh, Malaysia, in the 1950s.

Coffee has become an essential part of our lives.

One of the first things most of us do on waking in the morning is have a cup of joe, either because we need an effective buzz to kick-start the day or we just cannot get enough of that distinctive flavour.

It is also the go-to beverage of choice whenever we take a break in between work.

Some fun facts about coffee: It was first known in Europe as "Arabian wine", which could be a testament to the enduring value placed on this popular drink.

Furthermore, coffee beans are actually derived from a fruit, and coffee contains antioxidants and several nutrients.

An estimated 1.4 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day around the globe, with Singapore taking the 36th spot in the top 50 list of coffee-consuming countries.

Popular coffee haunts are old-but-gold hawker centres and coffee shops as well as hipster cafes.

However, getting your fix outside usually means braving certain inconveniences.

Skip the queues, banish waiting time and save on plastic cups and straws by preparing your own coffee from the comfort of your home or office with the new range of FairPrice Housebrand White Coffee.

White coffee is said to have originated from a coffee maker from Ipoh, Malaysia, in the 1950s, who created the recipe by roasting coffee beans with margarine, then brewing and serving it with sweetened condensed milk in a creamy form.

It offered a unique coffee aroma and profile, known as the famous Ipoh white coffee that people appreciate today.

Treat yourself to the same great taste instantly with FairPrice Housebrand White Coffee, which is brewed to perfection using quality coffee beans and carefully blended with creamer to lock in its robust aroma.

Every cup is rich in taste, creamy in texture and trans fat-free.

It is available in three different formulations to satisfy a variety of taste buds.

Coffee drinkers whose mouths water at the thought of a robust brew that is not too sweet will enjoy the FairPrice 3-in-1 White Coffee Gao Siew Dai (15's x 35g, $5.95).

This cuppa boasts a perfectly smooth blend with a heightened mouth-feel - choose the strong brew with less sugar for that extra boost to conquer long days.

Just as satisfying is the FairPrice Premium 2-in-1 White Coffee (15's x 25g, $5.75), a classic brew with no added sugar. A richer and smoother blend, it is also aromatic and flavourful.

If you have just ventured into the world of coffee and are not accustomed to its natural bitterness, the FairPrice 3-in-1 White Coffee in Hazelnut Flavour (15's x 40g, $6.25) could just be your perfect companion.

The creamy texture of white coffee coupled with the rich aroma of hazelnut will delight the senses of anyone with a sweet tooth.

So if you are a busy coffee fan who needs an instant pick-me-up whenever the craving hits, make it a white one today with FairPrice.