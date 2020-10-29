Halloween bites

SCARY DONUTS

A scary Halloween treat from Country Foods and Europastry is the Vampire Dots, available at more than 80 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores at $1.80 each. It boasts a cheesecake-flavoured coating with vanilla chocolate chip biscuits as toppings. Other flavours are Poison Apple, Purple Ghost and Creepy Coconut. Buy any five of these before Oct 31 and you will get one donut free.

SPOOKY TREATS

Shophouse by Shangri-La Singapore (Tel: 6213-4377) is offering seasonal highlights like the Crinkled Ghoul cookies ($7 each), the Joker or the Zombie ($58, a white and dark chocolate pinata) and Satan ($10, made of 66 per cent Caraibe chocolate mousse, Morello cherry and Chantilly cream).

WICKED EATS

Pazzion Cafe's (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6876-9138) contribution to Halloween is the Wicked Good Pumpkin Cheesecake ($7), a pumpkin baked cheesecake on top of a chocolatey Oreo cookie base. It also has two more treats: Fab-Boo-Lous Berry Waffles ($16) and Witches' Latte ($6.50).

HAUNTED BY HANTU

Resorts World Sentosa is serving funnily frightening food worthy of an Instagram post. Up till Oct 31, Malaysian Food Street offers the Nasi Hantu ($12), a savoury kampung-style prawn fried rice complete with smoky chicken satay drizzled in peanut sauce and a fried egg shaped like a skull.