Have a sweet Valentine's Day
Have a sweet Valentine's Day
Have a sweet Valentine's Day
Have a sweet Valentine's Day
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 13, 2020 06:00 am

What is more romantic for Valentine's Day than a personalised cake? Swensen's has a series of heart-shaped ice cream cakes ($32.80) and you can make them your own. Choose from three options: Passion (with Chocoholic ice cream dressed in red glaze), Charm (pastel purple with marshmallow ice cream) and Affection (strawberry ice cream with a blush pink exterior). Each cake comes with a piping bag for you to show off your creativity.

Local celebrity chef Janice Wong celebrates Valentine's Day with two chocolate items: The XOXO Chocolates ($38) come in boxes of nine and in three flavours - Love (rose), Harmony (lemon and basil) and Indulgence (Bailey's Salted Caramel); and 40g chocolate bars ($14) in rose raspberry flavour, alongside a greeting card. This is available at all outlets.

Just for Valentine's Day, Milksha has a limited-edition drink named First Love, with hints of strawberry and calamansi. It's from $5 and available at all outlets. And you can get one more for a total of $8.

On Valentine's Day, pop into One-Ninety Bar (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7671) from 6pm to treat your date to a cocktail ($28). And what makes it special is that you can shake your own cocktails because handcrafted gifts are just sexier.

