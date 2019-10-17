Healthier choices at FairPrice

FairPrice Rolled Oats (right) , FairPrice Baked Almonds (above) and FairPrice Canola Oil ( top ).

Noting that an increasing number of Singaporeans are desiring healthier product options, FairPrice has taken steps to provide consumers with an easy-to-understand visual guide that contains relevant nutritional information.

A qualitative study done by the local supermarket retailer revealed that while Singaporeans want to eat healthy, they did not fully understand how to pick out healthier products or how to assess a product's nutritional qualities.

With that in mind, FairPrice has included the Guideline Daily Amounts (GDAs) label to help shoppers make more informed choices and promote healthier eating.

The GDA is calibrated according to Health Promotion Board (HPB) guidelines, which standardises an adult's guideline daily amount at 2,000 kcal, 90g of sugar, 65g of fats, 20g of saturated fats and 2,000mg of sodium.

Apart from this, more than 200 FairPrice housebrand products ranging from canned food and oil to dairy products and beverages have also been certified by HPB with the Healthier Choice Symbol (HCS).

Products with the HCS symbol are lower in fat, saturated fat, sugar and sodium.

Whip up a guilt-free breakfast with FairPrice Rolled Oats 1kg ($4.75), a HCS product from Australia that is lower in sodium.

Trans fat free and naturally cholesterol free, it is made of 100 per cent wholegrains and is high in dietary fibre.

With one in four Singaporeans suffering from chronic constipation, fibre is a definite must for one's diet as it is the magic formula for clockwork regular bowel movements.

Rolled oats take longer to chew, thus slowing down one's food intake.

BULK

Furthermore, both soluble and insoluble fibre can help one maintain a healthy weight as the bulk from fibre keeps one feeling full for longer and prevents overeating.

It is also good news for those managing diabetes too.

Soluble fibre in foods slows down the release of sugars into the bloodstream, thus preventing blood sugar levels from spiking and resulting in a more constant blood sugar level.

When it comes to an appropriate mid-day snack, munch on FairPrice Baked Almonds 150g ($4.95), which features the HCS symbol as it is lower in sodium.

It is also naturally cholesterol and trans fat free.

Trans fat raises LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowers HDL (good) cholesterol levels, thus increasing the risk of heart disease.

It is formed when vegetable oils undergo hydrogenation, an industrial process that hardens liquid oil to produce fats like hard margarine and shortening.

A good foundation for a full lunch or dinner is the 100 per cent FairPrice Canola Oil 2L ($7.20) that is high in monounsaturated fat, which tends to lower total and LDL cholesterol levels in the body.

Examples of foods rich in monounsaturated fat include vegetable oils such as olive oil, canola oil and peanut oil. Avocados as well as most nuts such as almonds, cashew nuts and hazelnuts are also included.

FairPrice Canola Oil is lower in sodium, is trans fat and naturally cholesterol free, and contains Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids.

Omega-3 fat helps to reduce blood clotting in the arteries, protects arteries from hardening and reduces the level of triglycerides in the blood, thus lowering the risk of heart disease.

Meanwhile, Omega-6 fat helps improve heart health by reducing total and LDL cholesterol levels in the blood.