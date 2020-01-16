Hit up a buffet for a lavish CNY spread

Who says a Chinese New Year meal has to be a full-service plated affair? Try a buffet.

It is usually friendlier on the wallet, you will get lots of variety, you can eat as much or as little as you want, and you will have the freedom to come and go as you please.

Here are some restaurants offering a CNY spread.

SKY22, COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SINGAPORE NOVENA

Sky22's Prosperity Weekend Buffet (from $68 for lunch) runs from tomorrow to Feb 9. The spread will have more than 18 main courses and side fares, such as Kam Heong Tiger Prawns, Baked Sea Bass fillet with Chinese Wine, and Herb Crusted New Zealand Lamb Rack with Mandarin Orange Chutney.

The carving station will feature items such as Crispy Whole Roasted Pig and Char Siew.

And for $8 a person, you can add the Abundance of Luck Soft Shell Crab Nyonya Lohei to your meal.

Tel: 6378-2040

AZUR, CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

The Fortune Festive buffet at Azur runs till Feb 8, and offers a lot of DIY items.

You can create your own yusheng and poke bowl. If you prefer to let the chefs do the cooking, there is a Sichuan hot pot on the line. And since executive chef Alvin Leong has joined the hotel, he has brought along his signature chilli crabs, which will also be available.

The buffet starts at $58 for lunch, and you get a 25 per cent discount if you make a reservation with full pre-payment with selected credit cards by Monday.

For more information, visit ChangiAirport.CrownePlaza.com

Tel: 6823-5354

AQUAMARINE, PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY

Its halal-certified buffet spread (from $78) will be an auspicious one, with dishes such as Kampong Chicken Ballotine in Collagen Herbal Broth, Stewed Korean Abalone on Egg White "Cloud", and Honey and Soya Glazed Veal Leg.

On Chinese New Year's Eve, it is from $128 for a spread of dishes such as Lobster Rice Broth with Pao Fan and Fortune Bowl filled with Abalone.

Tel: 6845-1111

STRAITS CAFE, RENDEZVOUS HOTEL SINGAPORE

For the Year of the Rat, Straits Cafe gets inspiration from Penang, Melaka, Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Expect traditional festive dishes such as Buddha Jump Over the Wall, Braised Pen Cai and Eight Treasure Duck alongside the usual favourites from the buffet line - Klang Chic Kut Teh and Wok-Fried Kam Hiong Lala. Prices start from $48 for lunch, and add a yusheng from $38.

Tel: 6708-7745

MAKAN@JEN, HOTEL JEN ORCHARDGATEWAY SINGAPORE BY SHANGRI-LA

If you think a festive meal should not cut into your shopping time, Makan@Jen is your best bet.

It is in the middle of Orchard Road and won't be too pricey (starting from $48), and with a buffet, your meal can be as fast or leisurely as you want.

Highlights on the menu line include Hong Kong-Style Steamed Fillet of Sea Bass with Truffle Oil and Crackling Suckling Pig.

Order a Pink Peppercorn Salmon Yusheng with Passion Fruit Pop Balls & Honey Mango Dressing (from $58) and hope for more money so you can shop even more.

Tel: 6708-8899