How to eat your way to healthy, supple skin

While keeping to a strict skincare regimen and using products that work for your skin type are effective in achieving clear skin while you stay home during the circuit breaker period, what you consume daily is equally important in maintaining your complexion.

Here are 10 foods that promote healthy skin and are worth adding to your shopping cart during grocery runs.

SALMON

This is one of those proteins you can never have too much of. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which is known to not only reduce inflammation but help retain moisture on your skin.

Salmon also contains astaxanthin, which according to a study in 2012, helps improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

AVOCADOS

Everyone loves avocados, not just because they are an Instagram trend, but because they are a tasty and versatile fruit you can enjoy any time of day.

Avocados are an important source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps skin regain its elasticity. Vitamin E is most effective when combined with vitamin C, so orange juice and avocado toast are good options for your breakfast.

BANANAS

Bananas are not just a great snack for midday pick-me-ups, they are also beneficial for those who have dry skin. The vitamin A in bananas helps hydrate and moisturise skin, so your skin is able to retain its suppleness and look healthy.

Other than consuming one banana a day, you can also mash it up and treat yourself to a face mask.

PECANS

Like most nuts, pecans contain ellagic acid that is said to help protect skin from UV damage, so you will not have to rely on sunscreen alone.

They also have many anti- ageing properties and are filled with antioxidants to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Incorporating pecans into your diet means you will have increased blood flow to the roots of your hair, which promotes healthy tresses.

KIWIS

Packed with vitamins and minerals, kiwi fruits are great for boosting the immune system and helping your skin appear healthier and more radiant. They contain tons of vitamin C, known for producing collagen, and has anti-acne properties that help prevent pimples.

LEAFY GREENS

If you are keen on getting clearer skin, you might want to consider adding vegetables to every meal. Spinach and kale are filled with antioxidants that keep radical skin damage at bay while ensuring your skin gets the hydration it needs.

Try adding some greens to your banana smoothie, opt for a salad instead of fries, or munch on some kale chips while you work.

SOY

Soy is one of those foods that is good for both your health and skin. It is a great way to keep skin smooth and strong from the inside out. It also improves elasticity and visibly reduces wrinkles.

So the next time you place an online order from your favourite coffee place, think about switching full-fat milk for soy milk.

GREEN TEA

Among the foods containing antioxidants, green tea is known to be one of the most effective in maintaining smooth and healthy skin. Aside from protecting the skin from ageing, it is great for combating dryness as it promotes hydration.

So replace your morning coffee with a cup of hot green tea instead. You will look great and feel less bloated too.

EGGS

Eggs are a great source of amino acids and lutein, which helps to maintain the skin's moisture level while keeping it firm. Eating one egg a day is a good habit as it helps promote your skin's radiance, making it appear brighter in the long run.

PAPAYAS

High in fibre, papayas help rid your body of toxins and is great for your digestive system. It is also high in vitamin A, which provides the skin with moisture, giving you a healthy glow while increasing your collagen levels.

Aside from having it after meals or blending it into a smoothie, you can mash it up and mix it with honey to enjoy an at-home spa treat for your skin.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)