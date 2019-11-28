Indulge in FairPrice Finest’s festive goodies

This Christmas, you can indulge in some memorable, mouth-watering sweet treats specially curated by FairPrice Finest, and they also make great festive gifts.

Those who have impeccable taste and are lovers of the champagne lifestyle will adore the luxurious Butlers Pink Marc de Champagne Truffle Powder Puff (200g).

Nestled in a beautiful baby pink powderpuff keepsake box, each pink dusted white chocolate is filled with a creamy, delicate pink Marc de Champagne truffle centre.

If you are a fan of gingerbread, be sure to grab the Walkers Mini Gingerbread Men Shortbread Biscuits Gingerbread House Tin (200g), available now in a new design.

Baked in the secluded village of Aberlour, Speyside, in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the shortbread is produced from a traditional recipe which has been handed down through generations of the Walker family.

Another dessert that will impress guests is The Pine Garden's Milk Tea Brown Sugar Bubble Tea Log Cake (800g), which allows you to enjoy bubble tea in solid form.

It is a black tea sponge cake layered with luscious milk tea cream, dabbed with milk tea syrup and paired with chewy brown sugar kanten jelly cubes that will surely satisfy boba lovers.

Pre-orders are now open and will end on Dec 19. It takes about four days lead time for an order to be processed and collection can be done at all FairPrice Finest stores.

Add some savoury goodness to your festive spread with UK cheese brand Ford Farm's Farmhouse Cheddar (200g) that comes in three motifs - Christmas tree, Santa Claus and reindeer - and three flavours (Original, Oak Smoked Cheddar and Red Leicester Cheddar).

Wash down all that gastronomic guilt with the healthy Wahta Maple Water (500ml).

Similar to coconut water in its delivery of electrolytes and antioxidants, it has several advantages over the popular drink that has flooded the beverage market.

The natural vitamin water is not only 100 per cent pure organic maple water, it contains half the calories of coconut water.

Featuring a milder taste that is slightly sweet and faintly woodsy, it can be used for cooking too.

Besides stocking up your pantry for Christmas, take this time to refresh your everyday kitchen utensils for the new year with the Omega Loyalty Programme.

For every $30 spent on Omega steel products in one receipt, receive one bonus point to purchase a wide range of modern kitchen and cooking products, redeemable at all FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club outlets until Jan 15.

Omega products are designed in Solingen, a town in Germany with deep roots in producing blades and cookware, going back to 1880. They are known for high quality materials, modern design with traditional handle elements and outstanding functionalities.

The assortment has been expanded to include cookware, knives, utensils, ovenware and matching accessories in addition to traditional cutlery.

Today, the brand is recapturing the market with fresh designs and a new range of kitchen and cooking products to suit every requirement and price range, with the first series bearing the name 1880 as a tribute to its founders and as a reference to traditional craftsmanship.

Perfected over a century, Omega's 1880 cookware and knives boast elegant shapes and professional workmanship for excellent cooking and cutting that will win over professionals and amateur chefs alike.

The knives are made from high-performance, special knife steel, with an extra sharp traditional trim, perfectly balanced for fatigue-free work.

The cookware made from stainless steel has a 5mm sandwich base with aluminum core for perfect heat conduction. Stainless steel pans with oven-proof handles (up to 180 deg C) and Teflon Platinum Plus non-stick coating complete the range.

If you are looking for dinner ideas to impress for Christmas and Chinese New Year, you can now draw inspiration from celebrity chef Pung Lu Tin's cooking demos at Hyper Jurong Point on Dec 14, and at Finest Bukit Timah end-January.

With more than 39 years of experience as a Chinese cuisine chef, the director of Tasty Court restaurant derives satisfaction from creating new recipes that excite diners while enhancing their appetite and health.