Kopitiam@Plaza Singapura gets new look and a clutch of famous names

Foodies rejoice, the 20-year-old Kopitiam@Plaza Singapura has reopened with a fresh new look and exciting food mix.

After undergoing a few months of renovation, you can now find the best of local heritage cuisine under one roof.

Besides familiar home-grown tastes and a Mod-Sin- inspired menu, treat yourself to a scrumptious meal by Michelin-approved brands and Bib Gourmand awardees such as Shi Hui Yuan, Ah Er Soup and Hawker Chan, among others.

Pair your meal with Kopitiam's all-new soda beverage series and Yakult concoction.

And from now to April 30, indulge in the all-time favourite sweet treat cheng tng at a special price of $1.50 (usual price $2.40/$2.70).

You will find crowd favourites such as Ah Ma Chi Mian, Riverside Indonesian BBQ, Original Fish Soup, Tuan Yuan Express, Nasi Ayam Taman Serasi by Fitra, Jin Fu Korean Cuisine, Qiu Lian Ban Mian, 65 Gourmet, Gopizza, Pepper Lunch Express and The Dessert Shop.

Check out these food and beverage brands that will make your trip down to #06-15/20 Plaza Singapura even more satisfying.

HAWKER CHAN

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

His outlet became the first hawker stall to be awarded a Michelin star in 2016, but chef Chan Hon Meng had been delighting customers with his soya sauce chicken recipe since 2009, when he set up Liao Fan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

He wakes early in the morning to prepare the sauce for marination and to attain the signature flavour and tenderness, followed by many hours of manual braising.

Chef Chan uses only premium and fresh ingredients to prepare the dishes daily and firmly believes consistency in taste and food quality are essential to culinary success.

SHI HUI YUAN

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

It started as a hawker stall in 1969 and for four consecutive years, from 2016 to 2019, it earned the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

Famed for its collagen-rich gravy and nutrient-loaded herbal braising sauce, Shi Hui Yuan serves up a unique Singapore-invented hor fun that is both nutritious and affordable.

AH ER SOUP

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Established in 2012 at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre and awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2017, Ah Er Soup is famed for its generous portions of traditional Chinese herbal soup that boasts a rich taste due to long hours of simmering.

Some of the popular soups include Herbal Ginseng Black Chicken, Watercress Pork Ribs and Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, a luxurious dish containing a variety of high-quality ingredients such as abalone and fish maw.

13 STAGES

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Opened by local actor-host Mark Lee and four of his friends who share the same passion for food and kopi, it is known for serving seven flavours of chicken.

To prepare the dishes, it uses fresh chicken legs steamed in a bamboo basket to allow the meat to absorb the flavours, keeping it moist and juicy.

The signature Imperial Chicken Rice is made with a succulent jumbo chicken leg that is steamed to perfection and covered with an aromatic ginger sauce. It is served with fragrant chicken rice and a hearty soup.

Time to snap up prawn cakes and minced beef with Super 4 Days Deals

Prawn cakes and minced beef are part of this week's FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.

Grab the best value and stretch your dollar further with the ongoing FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals promotion happening every Thursday to Sunday, where you can enjoy exclusive low-priced specials.

Head to the 111 participating FairPrice neighbourhood stores (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest) to snap up these deals.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Take the opportunity to introduce some seafood - such as the EB Squid Prawn Cake, Golden Crispy Prawn Cake or Shrimp Wonton (154g/200g, $8.50 for two packs, usual price $6.95 per pack) - in your meals.

The products are made with fresh whole prawns and non-GMO soya beans, and contain no trans fat. Simply cook them in an air fryer and your meal is complete.

Add more protein to your dishes with Al-Baqa Frozen Minced Beef or Beef Cube 500g ($3.95 each, usual price $5.85 to $6.20).

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

These juicy pre-cut pieces of meat are halal and can be immediately cooked in a pot, which means you can reduce the time and effort spent on cutting them.

Stir-fry the minced beef and beef cubes with Rice Field Rice Bran Oil 2L ($7.75, usual price $9.25).

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

The oil has been extracted from rice bran to yield a pure, cholesterol-free rice bran oil with no preservative added.

Remember to stock up on drinks such as the Pokka Honey Lemon or Honey Yuzu Juice Drink (6 x 250ml). Instead of paying $3.20 a pack, you can now buy two for $4.15.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Take pleasure in the tasty union of naturally soothing honey and the refreshing goodness of lemon.

This is a perfect thirst-quencher for the hot Singapore weather as it promises to refresh and rejuvenate with every sip - complete with a boost of vitamin C to help you shine through your day.

Best of all, the product contains no preservative and artificial colouring.

While there is no need to hoard toilet paper, it is useful to have some extra rolls around the house.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Save $4.45 when you purchase the FairPrice Onwards Tom and Jerry Toilet Roll 3 ply, 3 x 10 rolls ($12.45, usual price $16.90). With a total of 2,200 sheets made of 100 per cent pure pulp per pack, it is definitely worth the money.

Finally, end the day with a relaxing shower and cleanse your hair thoroughly with Dove Shampoo and Conditioner 660ml/680ml (buy one at $11.50 and get one free).

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Available in Hair Fall Rescue, Daily Shine, Intense Repair, Detox Nourishment, Nourishing Oil Care, Volume Nourishment and Straight & Silky variants, Dove Shampoo and Conditioner can help strengthen your hair and make it smoother, more manageable and beautiful with each use.

Visit bit.ly/FairpriceSuperDeals for more information on FairPrice's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.

Brought to you by FairPrice