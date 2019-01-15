Makan First: Treats across Singapore

Drink tea in style with Gong Cha

Bubble tea brand Gong Cha needs no introduction, but have you tried its latest special limited-edition drink — the Golden Salted Egg Milk Foam Tea?

The tea is brewed with brown sugar, a healthier alternative to normal castor sugar, and Gong Cha’s in-house green tea.

Layered on top of the drink is milk foam made from a blend of milk and salted egg.

Gong Cha staff suggest two ways of drinking the tea — sip the foam to get a taste of the salted egg first, then drink the sweetened tea; or mix it all together first.

However you consume it, the Golden Salted Egg Milk Foam Tea is sure to be a refreshing experience. Celebrate the festive season with this tasty drink now!

• Buy a limited-edition Gong Cha Tumbler at $10 (U.P. $18.80) with every purchase of two cups of Gong Cha drinks, while stocks last.

MALAYSIAN LOCAL DELIGHTS

If you are often frustrated while waiting to use the communal ladle during a typical hot pot session, consider lok lok steamboat as an alternative.

In lok lok, the food items are skewered on satay sticks and dipped into selected broths to cook, after which you eat off the sticks.

There are over 100 food items and eight types of broths.

The buffet spread includes free-flow of sauces, drinks, fruits, deep-fried snacks and unlimited scoops of ice cream.

224 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437014

Tel: 6440-8378

LEGENDARY BAK KUT TEH

Legendary Bak Kut Teh, a local family brand spanning three generations, uses only fresh pork from Indonesia and pepper-corns from Sarawak as well as other fresh ingredients in its dishes.

It preserves traditional cooking methods, attracting customers from all other the world including celebrity guests to taste the bak kut teh.

The mouth-watering bak kut teh is freshly prepared and served piping hot.

The meat is so tender and the broth is so fragrant that one serving will definitely leave you coming back for more! suffice!

154 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218431

Tel: 6292-0938

Opening Hours: 9am - 11pm daily except Wednesday. Closed on Wednesdays

BAN HENG GROUP OF RESTAURANTS

This festive season, Ban Heng @ HarbourFront Centre is launching a 30 per cent discount off lunchtime dim sum a la carte dishes for 2019.

Over 30 items will be on the menu for diners and their families to choose from.

Ban Heng@HarbourFront Centre has a menu of 10 dishes at a special price of $9.90 per dish including Deep-fried Soon Hock Fish in Superior Soya Sauce in Hong Kong style, Salted Egg

Fried Prawns and Poached Local Spinach with Three Types of Eggs.

If you make a la carte orders, you can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount for Roasted Suckling Pig and Roasted Peking Duck!

Ban Heng's Chinese Seafood Ala Carte buffet lunch and dinner prices at all branches start from $26.80++ per dish.

Add another $7 to every Seafood menu B dish ordered, and you can add an extra dish such as Chilli Crab, 10-headed whole Abalone, Steamed Half shell Scallop and Steamed Soon Hock Fish, Steamed Live Prawns with Chinese Herbs.

One diner also dines free if accompanied by three paying adults, excluding dinner on Saturday,

lunch on Sunday, or meals on or the eve of public holidays.

Visit banheng.com.sg for details.

2 Maritime Square, #04-01 HarbourFront Centre, Singapore 099255

Tel：6278-0288 /6278-1354

181 Orchard Road, #11-01, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Tel：6238-1516 / 6238-7816

60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497

Tel：6585-1770,/6585-1093

Block 22 Boon Keng Road, #01-21, Singapore 330022

Tel：6291-0407 / 6298-5285

LAI HENG MUSHROOM MINCED MEAT MEE

For those who like their noodles hot, Lai Heng’s dry-tossed version serves up a powerful punch.

The noodles are extremely springy, and pair very well with the spicy chilli, together with tasty stewed mushroom and succulent pork toppings.Moreover, the accompanying soup is sweet and clear.

Block 73, Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-611, Singapore 310078

Tel: 9620-2074

Operating hours: 8am - 4pm daily, closed on Wednesdays

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

If you are looking for affordable Penang dishes, this is the right place.

The Assam Laksa has a tantalising broth which justifies its standing as one of their signature dishes, serving as one of the favourites among the diners.

The gravy in the Assam Fish Head has just the right balance of sourness to get your salivary glands going, yet is not overdone.

Try the Volcano Roasted Chicken, which is marinated with over 10 special ingredients for 45 minutes and charcoal-grilled for another 35 minutes before being served in a moat of chicken soup containing Enoki mushrooms, Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, tofu, red dates and spinach.

32 Aljunied Road, Singapore 389817

Tel: 6841-3002

DOUGH CULTURE

Dough Culture has been around since 1994 and its story began when the founder, Mr Alex Ong, decided to automate the dough-making process after seeing a group of elderly women manually kneading, rolling and frying dough at their stalls.

He learnt the art of traditional dough-making and also experimented to perfect the technique of dough freezing to lengthen the dough's shelf life and retain its freshness.

Mr Ong designed and built an automated dough-making machine capable of creating fresh dough fritters with consistent taste, texture and appearance.

Today Dough Culture produces and sells a wide range of dough products including traditional snacks such as you tiao, red bean buns, salted buns, butterfly buns, and many others as well.

Its products are freshly hand-made at each outlet, thus ensuring that they are always crispy and soft. They are halal-certified and suitable for vegetarians too.

In the past, the traditional snacks such as you tiao were usually served as breakfast, and were not available after noon.

But Dough Culture now serves these snacks all day long

Block 15 Woodlands Loop #04-08 Woodlands East Industrial Estate Singapore 738322

Tel: 6757-7219, 6752-7828

E-mail: inquiry@doughculture.com.sg

When you think of JB food, you think of delicious, mouth-watering cuisines being picked up at lightning speed with skills never seen before, like those of a king-fu chopstick master.

Famous JB101 serves good Malaysian style food in an affordable manner, without the need of travelling across the Causeway in search of it.

From one outlet in Bukit Batok, it has now expanded to a second outlet at Science Park II.

The new air-conditioned outlet caters is not only a popular lunch venue with neighbouring office blocks but also a great place for hangouts after work.

It is also open during weekends where families can gather in a cozy environment and not worry about parking because it is completely free! The little ones are not forgotten to as they can have fun at the dedicated children’s corner while their parents tuck into the delicious dishes such as the Signature Crab Bee Hoon that is made with a special broth.

This is not the only popular delicacy. Other must -try dishes include the signature 101 Malacca Sauce Fish, Black pepper Crab, Signature Fried Pork, Crispy Prawn Paste Chicken, White Pepper Chicken Claypot Soup and Curry Fish-Head which will also tantalise your taste-buds!

Did we not mention about the free flow ice cream every dinner? There is always space for ice-cream, isn't there?

45 Science Park Road #01-03/04 SPARKLE, Singapore 117407

Tel: 6909-7718,9880-0809

21 Bukit Batok Crescent WCEGA TOWER (Ground Floor) Singapore 658065

Tel: 6909-7716

facebook.com/jb101firewokz



