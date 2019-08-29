Makan First: Treats across Singapore

Delibowl's rice bowl comes with toppings like stir-fried mapo tofu cooked in a fiery sauce made with fermented bean, chilli oil, and Sichuan peppercorn.

Launched by the same folks behind popular hand-pulled noodle stall Nuodle, Delibowl is a casual eatery serving an array of flavourful Chinese fare — fast food-style.

If you’re a fan of Japanese-quality rice, you’ll love their rice bowls that come with toppings like stir-fried mapo tofu cooked in a fiery sauce made with fermented bean, chilli oil, and Sichuan peppercorn.

Enjoy this classic Sichuan dish alongside other signature items such as the double-cooked marinated beef slices and spicy popcorn chicken. The butter chicken here is a spin on the salted egg yolk version — fragrant, mildly sweet to taste and offers a wonderful springy bite.

Swing by during lunch and add $3 to upgrade your order to a lunch set with a side dish and soup to complete the meal. Delibowl Ricebowl and Delibowl Dumpling stores are proud to be officially halal certified.

60 Paya Lebar Road, #01-77/80, Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051

Tel: 9382-5685

10 Eunos Road 8, #01-150, SingPost Centre, Singapore 408600

Tel: 8828-6765

107 North Bridge Road, #02-06, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

Tel: 9387-8349

FRAPASBAR BY SAVEUR

Nothing pairs quite as well with wine and cocktails as a table full of tapas dishes. Specialising in tapas-style French food, FrapasBar located at The Cathay offers a wide-ranging menu that includes escargot on bone marrow, duck confit and 150 days grain-fed Angus rib-eye served as sharing plates.

Can’t say no to freshly shucked oysters? Theirs are a steal at just $2 apiece. You can also opt for the experience sets for two at $60 and four for $90.

2 Handy Road, #01-11/12, The Cathay, Singapore 229233

Tel: 6735-1141

Website: www.frapasbar.sg

LITTLE GREEN BEE

It’s time to swop that spoonful of refined sugar in your tea with a healthier dose of natural honey. As one of the oldest sweeteners in the world, honey boasts a myriad of health benefits that are commonly used to treat infected wounds and contains high levels of antioxidants linked to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Trigona honey, harvested by stingless bees, is said to have more antimicrobial properties than honeybee honey. Give yourself an immunity boost with Little Green Bee’s trigona honey products, which can be consumed on its own or mixed with water.

865 Mountbatten Road, #B1-06, Singapore 437844

Tel: 9338-4545

MEDIUMRARE BY SAVEUR

Meat lovers, it’s time to raise the steaks at MediumRare — another restaurant under the Saveur Group. Slather your choice cuts with unique sauces like mala and black bean, alongside two complimentary sides.

Dining in a group? The Tomahawk steak ($150++) is perfect for sharing among a party of five. If you prefer pairing your protein with rice, go for the Steak and Foie Gras rice bowl ($23++) which uses the same cut of meat as the Flat Iron Steak ($18++).



2 Tampines Central 5, #01-35, Century Square, Singapore 529509 (Opposite OCBC, CPF Building Branch)

Tel: 6789-1121

Website: www.mediumrare.sg

NA NA HOMEMADE CURRY

Fans of Na Na Homemade Curry have no qualms about travelling far and wide to satisfy their cravings for its famous Peranakan-style spicy curry. Each bowl contains fork-tender meats — fish, chicken or mutton — soaked in a fiery-red curry base made with a unique blend of spices, that pairs well with rice or bread at an additional 50 cents. Curry vegetables are also available.

Starting as a humble stall in Marina South in the 90s, Na Na Homemade Curry now boasts six locations across Singapore including its newest outlet at Ang Mo Kio.

407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-733, Singapore 560407

Operating hours: 11am–8pm, Mon to Sat

PENG GUAN BAK KWA

Peng Guan Bak Kwa and Kimly Dim Sum have come together to launch a new pau that’s sure to excite bak kwa lovers all around. The dark grey bun is infused with bamboo charcoal powder and filled with smoky, sweet and savoury bak kwa. Head to Peng Guan Bak Kwa’s shop in Fu Lou Shou Complex or any Kimly Dim Sum outlet to grab a bak kwa pau (90 cents apiece, $4 for five pieces, $8 for 10 pieces) to accompany your morning coffee.

Visit www.kimlygroup.sg for more details on the locations of Kimly Dim Sum stalls.

149 Rochor Road, #B1-22, Fu Lou Shou Complex, Singapore 188425

Operating hours: 8am–6pm daily

SAVEUR GROUP

The Saveur Group may have launched exciting new dining concepts like FrapasBar and MediumRare, but it’s best known for bringing authentic and affordable French cuisine to Singapore’s food scene.

Savour French classics such as beef en croute that is baked upon order and stuffed with beef tenderloin, mushroom and foie gras, and bouillabaisse, rich lobster bisque packed with sea bass and prawns, at their flagship outlet.

Enjoy a wider variety of dishes from their weekly chef specials, exclusively available with Saveur’s three-course lunch set. At just $24++, it’s worth every buck.

5 Purvis Street, #01-04, Singapore 188584

Tel: 6333-3121

TAN SER SENG HERBS RESTAURANT

Many people find comfort in warm broths on cold and rainy days. Throw in some chicken and herbs and you have yourself a nourishing meal with a multitude of health benefits. Simmered for more than 12 hours, a bowl of cordyceps flower chicken soup from Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant contains herbs that are said to help boost memory, improve blood pressure and support lung health.

Stay tuned to Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information and details on their participation in upcoming food competition Food Masters 2019 on Sept 27.

29 Lor Bachok, Singapore 387791

Tel: 6748-3953

Operating hours: 11am–10pm daily

WHEAT BAUMKUCHEN

Looking for healthier meal choices? Don’t limit your options to salads. Wheat Baumkuchen’s best-selling salmon soba bowl can be equally wholesome. The tasty dish stars a grilled salmon fillet tossed in an umami-rich yuzu wasabi sauce, and balanced with sides of bunashimeji mushrooms and salad greens. Going carb-free? Broccoli and cauliflower bases are also available in their Design Your Own Bowl menu.

Head to any of their seven outlets islandwide or pre-order via mobile apps such as GrabFood and Eatsy.

8 Marina View, #02-02, Asia Square Tower 1 Food Garden, Singapore 018960

Tel: 6535-0277

Operating hours: 10am–8pm on weekdays. Closed on weekends and public holidays.

252 North Bridge Road, #B1-78, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Tel: 6734-0128

Operating hours: 10.30am–9pm daily

1 Raffles Place, #B1-32, One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616

Tel: 6443-3391

Operating hours: 10.30am–9pm on weekdays, 10.30am–4pm on weekends. Closed on public holidays.

5 Raffles Place, #B1-32, Raffles Xchange, Singapore 048618

Tel: 6636-4368

Operating hours: 10.30am–8pm on weekdays. Closed on weekends and public holidays.

5 Straits View, #B2-33, Marina One, Singapore 018935

Operating hours: 10.30am–8.30pm on weekdays. Closed on weekends and public holidays.

10 Anson Road, #01-19, International Plaza, Singapore 079903

Tel: 6221-4656

Operating hours: 10am–8pm on weekdays. Closed on weekends and public holidays.

313 Orchard Road #B3-46, Singapore 238895

Tel: 9012-3037

Operating hours: 11am–9pm daily

WOODY FAMILY CAFE

Tok panjang is a Peranakan term referring to a lavish spread of dishes laid out on a long table, usually prepared for special occasions. Woody Family Cafe, a cosy restaurant nestled in the Sembawang residential area, offers a scaled-down version of this feast, known as tok bulat. What you get is the same wide array of authentic Nonya dishes served in smaller, sensible portions — one of the best ways to experience the rich flavours of Peranakan cuisine. And it’s perfect for family dinners too.

12F Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930

Tel: 6758-1185

Operating hours: 3pm–12am daily

Website: www.woodypubcafe.com.sg