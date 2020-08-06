Makan First: Treats across Singapore

Anjappar Indian Restaurant

Specialising in Chettinad cuisine, Anjappar Indian Restaurant was first established in Chennai, India, in 1964 and has since expanded to over 80 outlets worldwide — including three in Singapore.

Known for the use of fresh ingredients and spices in its recipes, the restaurant dishes up tandoori claypots, South Indian breads and crepes, North Indian curries and house specials like its chef’s homemade masala meals.

Anjappar’s signature Biryani — long grain basmati rice cooked with spices, accompanied by a homemade masala of coconut milk, ghee and lemon, and served with chicken or mutton gravy and onion raita — is cooked to perfection.

Locations: 76-78 Racecourse Road, Singapore 218575; 3 Gateway Drive, Westgate Shopping Mall #04-08, Singapore 608532; 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, The Signature #02-07, Singapore 486066

Website: www.anjappar.com.sg

Facebook: @AnjapparSingapre

Contact number: 6777-6777, 6296-5545

Tasty Loong by Chef Pung

Owned and operated by award-winning celebrity chef Pung Lu Tin, Tasty Loong is famed for its range of local dishes with an innovative twist.

Chef Pung, who has almost 42 years of experience, is widely regarded as one of Singapore’s foremost chefs specialising in Chinese cuisine. Among his signature creations are the East-meets-West White Pepper Crab with Black Truffle, and the refreshing and nutritious Fried Prawns with Creamy Pumpkin Paste Sauce.

To celebrate Singapore’s 55th Birthday, Tasty Loong has come up with two exclusive dishes at promotional prices for National Day: Assam Curry Fish Belly at $5.50++ (U.P. $18) and Poached Premium Red Giant Garoupa with Supreme Stock at $55++ (U.P. $80). From now till Aug 16; terms and conditions apply.

Locations: 50 Tiong Bahru Road, Link Hotel #01-04, Singapore 168733; 81 Lorong Chencharu, Orto Park, Singapore 769198

Website: www.tastyloong.com/

Facebook: @tastyloong

Contact number: 6909-5700 (Link Hotel), 6757-7887 (Orto Park)

Peng Guan Bak Kwa

Marinated with a special homemade sauce and barbecued to a delectable crisp, Peng Guan’s traditional bak kwa, or pork jerky slices, will leave you wanting more.

A relatively new name in the bak kwa market, Peng Guan was started in 2014 by two enterprising foodies and hobby chefs. Using only premium air-flown Brazilian pork, every slice of its bak kwa is made from scratch — from the preparation of ingredients and hand weaving using a traditional bamboo sieve, to the barbecue and caramelising of the meat.

From now till Sept 30, Peng Guan’s bak kwa bao will be retailing at $4 (five pieces), and bak kwa at $10 (500g) and $20 (1kg), while its Pork Floss is going at two bottles for $14. This promotion is only available at its Fu Lu Shou Complex outlet.

Locations: 149 Rochor Road, Fu Lu Shou Complex #B1-22, Singapore 188425; Blk 335 Smith Street, Chinatown Complex Food Centre #02-36, Singapore 050335

Website: pengguan.com.sg

Facebook: @pengguanfood

Contact number: 9684-8386

K-Fresh Zone

Fans of all things Korean can pick up premium seasonal Korean produce at K-Fresh Zone, dedicated zones located within selected FairPrice outlets — and online at RedMart — that carry farm-fresh vegetables and fruits sourced directly from the farms of South Korea and air-flown to Singapore twice-weekly.

It started as a pilot project in 2017 and has seen encouraging response from Singaporeans, who love getting their fix of nutrient-rich greens like Korean wong bok cabbage, white radish, perilla leaves and some first-in-Singapore varieties like the incubator pumpkin and dangjo pepper.

To help you come up with new dishes while working from home, K-Fresh Zone regularly shares delicious recipes on their Facebook page that cater to all ages and occasions, such as kid-approved snack ideas, appetising side dishes and belly-warming centerpieces.

Locations: http://bit.ly/32181d4

Facebook: @KFreshZone

Jia He CHINESE Restaurant

Opened in November last year, Jia He Chinese Restaurant is helmed by a veteran masterchef with decades of experience at hotel dining establishments, as well as a masterchef specialising in dim sum.

Besides classics like Steamed Siew Mai with Fish Roe and Steamed BBQ Pork Bun, you can also find creative items like Steamed Ba Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao and Steamed Dumpling with Prawn and Diced Asparagus.

Enjoy more than 20 handmade dim sum and local breakfast favourites with Jia He’s breakfast dim sum buffet over the National Day long weekend (Aug 8, 9 and 10; 8.30-10.30am), at a promotional price of $16.80++ (adult) and $12.80++ (children aged four to 12).

The restaurant also serves a regular dim sum brunch cum high tea on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays at $20.80++ (adult) and $16.80++ (children aged four to 12).

Guests dining in can also enjoy 30 per cent off the a la carte menu, as well as a free Peking Duck with a minimum spend of $100 (after discount) per table when ordering from the dim sum menu and a la carte menu — signature dishes include Double-boiled Assorted Seafood Soup in Golden Melon and Signature Crispy Horfun with Seafood and Egg Sauce.

Location: 1 Farrer Park Station Road, Connexion #01-14/15/16, Singapore 217562

Website: www.jiahe.com.sg

Facebook: @JiaHeRestaurant

Contact number: 6694-8988 / 6694-9466 (reservations); 8870-8988 (WhatsApp - Mr Ho)