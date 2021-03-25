Makansutra: New gold standards at Golden Mile Food Centre

THE ORIGINAL VADAI - The soft-shell prawns are fried well and the shell is crispy to the bite.

I work near Golden Mile Food Centre and am very familiar with it.

A foodie buddy commented that though it is less famous than the popular Old Airport Road Food Centre, Golden Mile has more "goodiness", and I agree.

Some of my favourites are the percolated kopi from Kopi More, Golden Mile Special Yong Tau Foo, Hainan Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, the various "Deen" sup tulang, Yew Chuan Claypot Rice and the addictive chocolate bread crust balls at Mr Baguette.

The hawker centre recently reopened after three months of renovations, and I returned to check out what was new.

I have added three stalls to my list, also found on Makansutra's free online hawker food guide at www.makansutra.com/ebook

WEN KANG JI WANTON NOODLE

#B1-29, 9.30am to 7.30pm daily

Mr Desmond Tan used to toil at Tsui Hang Restaurant in Scotts Road back in the day. He then dabbled in the car trade business for two decades before the Covid downturn made him return to his first love - the kitchen.

Mr Tan runs the place, which opened earlier this month and is named after his son, with his wife Apple and partner Marcus Leow.

He never made wonton mee before, but decided to just "wing it" using common sense.

His Cantonese-style version has some foodies comparing it to the famous Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, which was recently sold for $2.1 million - except I think it is better.

The sweet-savoury sauce coupled with bold sambal chilli is what makes his a standout. The other plus is the "half fat skinny" char siew that is roasted in the ubiquitous Apollo oven on site.

It is soft, roasty, well caramelised and fatty.

They also hand-make the dumplings, which are generously packed with minced meat and shrimps.

CHOON KEE ROASTED DELIGHTS

#01-74, 10.30am to 3pm, closed on Wednesdays and Sundays

From the week it opened, the queues that have formed outside this stall even before opening hours have been eye-opening.

The roasted duck is my favourite. It is rare to have the skin still crispy even after letting it sit for 15 minutes.

The duck is soft and juicy and often the first item to sell out, usually before 1pm.

The roasted pork has one of the best "crackling" I have tried. It is thin and very crispy right through, and the belly pork is soft and moist.

The char siew is soft and nicely caramelised with hints of fat. Come early for the freshest and best experience.

THE ORIGINAL VADAI

#B1-32, 12pm to 7pm, closed on Mondays

Mr Stephen Suriyah and his mother Madam Jumana Rani run one of the best pasar malam vadai stalls here.

They set up shop last year at Golden Mile and have opened at least two more outlets since.

Their crispy-outside-soft-inside vadais are what fans patiently queue for.

The soft-shell prawns are fried well and the shell is crispy to the bite.