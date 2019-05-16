Make Hari Raya even sweeter

Have a joyful time preparing for Hari Raya with these quality products from FairPrice.

Hari Raya is a time to gather, eat, drink and bond with your loved ones.

Add a special homemade touch to your next get-together by whipping up some delicious treats using FairPrice Housebrand baking essentials.

For starters, you will not go wrong by incorporating the FairPrice Pure Creamery Butter (250g, retail selling price $4.50), which is made with the highest quality creams, resulting in a rich and smooth texture.

Pair it with FairPrice Plain Flour (1kg, RSP $1.85), a must-buy necessity in the kitchen for creating as many cakes and pastries.

The FairPrice Rolled Oats (1kg, RSP $4.75) is another pantry essential for this festive season.

It is lauded as a Healthier Choice, being higher in wholegrains and dietary fibre, and is trans fat- and cholesterol-free - a healthier alternative to coat your ondeh ondeh.

And one cannot leave out the most essential ingredient of desserts.

Add a dash of FairPrice Pure Cane Sugar (Fine Grain) (2kg, RSP $2.95) to sweeten your baked goods.

It has no additives, preservatives or colouring, and the fine grain texture ensures it dissolves quickly and effortlessly into any mix.

FairPrice Pure Honey Floral Blend (1kg, RSP $15.70) lends a unique oomph to your sweet treat, especially home-crafted drinks.

It is richly flavoured, with a floral blend that gives off a distinctive sweetness your guests will remember.

All these are products of Australia.

If your desserts need extra creaminess, a must-have is the FairPrice Natural Coconut Cream (200ml, RSP $75 Singapore cents) from Indonesia. It is halal-certified and contains zero trans fats, artificial flavourings, colourings or preservatives.

For those planning on churning out cornflake cookies, look no further than FairPrice Corn Flakes (250g, RSP $3.20) from Germany, which boast a crispy-crunchy texture and contain Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B12 and E.

If you do not want to go overboard with desserts, the break fast pairing of milk and dates is an equally winning combination. Consider the best-selling FairPrice UHT Milk (1L, RSP $1.70) from Australia, which is 100 per cent fresh milk and not reconstituted milk.

Both the newly-launched Nature's Best Bam Dates (550g, RSP $4.95) from Iran and Nature's Best Medjool Dates (454g, RSP $10.95) from the US are 100 per cent fresh and natural.

PINEAPPLE TARTS (SERVES SIX TO EIGHT PEOPLE)

Preparation time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS FOR PASTRY

500g FairPrice Plain Flour (sifted)

250g FairPrice Pure Creamery Butter

3 Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh eggs (two egg yolks, one egg white)

1 tbsp FairPrice Corn Flour

50g FairPrice Sugar

¼ tsp FairPrice Salt

INGREDIENTS FOR PINEAPPLE TOPPING

1 packet pineapple paste

2 tbsps FairPrice Pure Creamery Butter

1 cup of water

1 stick of cinnamon

Method

1. Place pineapple paste in a saucepan on low heat.

2. Add ½ cup of water, butter and cinnamon stick and mix well.

3. Cook till paste softens and put aside.

4. Sift in plain flour and corn flour into a mixing bowl.

5. Using an electric mixer, blend the plain flour, corn flour, sugar and salt in the bowl.

6. Add in cream butter cubes and beat evenly.

7. Put the eggs in the mix and continue to whisk it until dough is formed. Add water if necessary.

9. Roll out the pastry with a rolling pin to a thickness of about ¼ inch. Shape the dough and place the desired amount of the pineapple paste on it.

10. Bake them in a preheated oven of 180°C for 15 minutes or until the pastry turns golden brown.