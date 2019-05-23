More bites

SEAFOOD TREAT

Seafood Bonanza in Sky22 (Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, Tel: 6378-2040) returns with lots of seafood till June 30. Highlights include seafood-on-ice, lobster thermidor and Singapore chilli crab. Prices for the buffet start from $68, and it is available from Friday to Sunday.

PHOTO: COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SINGAPORE NOVENA

GODZILLA VS MONSTER CURRY

Godzilla has stomped its way onto the menu at Monster Curry, and will remain there till July 15. The Godzilla Combo Curry ($28.80, for two) comes with pork katsu, tempura shrimps, tori karaage and beef steak, while the Godzilla Katsu Curry ($14.80) has pork katsu and two takoyaki.

PHOTO: MONSTER CURRY

RUBY AT CLOVE

Ruby chocolates are the latest sensations, and they are available now at Clove, the new all-day dining restaurant at Swissotel The Stamford (Tel: 6431-6156). The savoury spread at Clove is immense, and now there are added ruby chocolate treats such as Amandine Travel Cake and Ruby Macaroons.

PHOTO: SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD

SATAY PARTY

Satay Night Live at Mount Faber is one for satay fans. It is on June 8 at 6pm at the Faber Deck. Classic satay will be available, with a vegetarian option too. There will also be Hawker Highlights and beers on sale. To find out more go to www.1fabergroup.com/sataynightlive.