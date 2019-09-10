More Singapore eateries selected for Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand

(L-R) Kway chap (offal) from To-Ricos Guo Shi; Pig organ soup from Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup at Tiong Bahru Food Centre; Curry mee with steamed white chicken from Hock Hai Curry, Curry Delights; Wanton Noodle, Chef Kang’s Noodle House, Blk A Jackson Square

More eateries around Singapore are celebrating this morning.

The Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand selection list 2019 is out, and 58 made the cut, up from 50 last year.

Of these, 12 are new entries, while four - New Ubin Seafood, Rolina Curry Puff, Shi Wei Da and The Coconut Club - dropped out.

The Bib Gourmand selection is a prelude to the announcement of the 2019 Michelin Guide, and focuses on food establishments that offer a good quality menu for a modest price.

This year, the inspectors discovered Bedok.

Long a popular food stop, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre yielded two Bib Gourmand newcomers - Bedok Chwee Kueh and Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle.

Amoy Street Food Centre ties with Hong Lim Market & Food Centre as the hawker centres with the most mentions (three apiece), while Hjh Maimunah makes a return. It was on the list in 2016 but was omitted in 2017 and 2018.

Hjh Maimunah’s operations manager Maria Didih welcomed the inclusion, saying: “We are more than happy to be back, and we hope we will remain.”

Two big-name chefs, already awarded with Michelin stars, also make their Bib Gourmand debut.

Chef Ang Song Kang’s restaurant Chef Kang’s has been awarded one star, and his wanton noodle stall at Jackson Square scored a mention on Bib Gourmand.

He was at the latter when news of its inclusion came in.

He said: “I kept getting messages, and I realised why. I was surprised but I just want to keep the customers happy.”

He credited the success of Chef Kang’s Noodle House to his two disciples, who are running the stall.

“They worked hard and they are deserving,” he said.

The other star chef with a new entry is Chen Kentaro’s Chen’s Mapo Tofu at Downtown Gallery. His Shisen Hanten already has two stars on the Michelin Guide.

ONE FM 91.3 DJ and resident foodie Charmaine Phua has a personal connection to this year’s Bib Gourmand selection.

Her uncle runs To-Ricos Guo Shi at Old Airport Road Food Centre, and the kway chap stall entered the list for the first time.

Phua said: “It’s great that many hawker stalls are getting recognition, alongside the fine dining establishments.

“While I don’t completely agree with some choices on the list, the conversation that this list brings to the table will ultimately be beneficial to the local food scene.”

Bib Gourmand Selection 2019

A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)

Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)

Anglo Indian (Shenton Way) NEW

Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre)

Balestier Road Hoover Rojak(Whampoa Makan Place)

Bar-Roque Grill

Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place) NEW

Bedok Chwee Kueh (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre) NEW

Bismillah Biryani

Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre)

Chef Kang‘s Noodle House (Jackson Square) NEW

Chen‘s Mapo Tofu (Downtown Gallery) NEW

Chey Sua Carrot Cake (Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)

Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)

Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Road Lorong 19)

Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Food Centre) NEW

Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre) NEW

Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle (78 Smith Street)

Heng (Newton Food Centre)

Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang) NEW

Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre) NEW

Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)

Hong Kee Beef Noodle (Amoy Street Food Centre)

Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling (Amoy Street Food Centre)

Indocafe - The White House NEW

J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)

Ka Soh (Outram Park)

Koh Brother Pig‘s Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market) NEW

Kok Sen

Lagnaa

Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)

Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)

Muthu‘s Curry (Little India)

Na Na Curry (Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

New Lucky Claypot Rice(Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)

Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)

Shirokane Tori-tama

Sik Bao Sin (Desmond‘s Creation)

Sin Huat Eating House

Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)

Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

The Blue Ginger

Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)

Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)

Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)

To-Ricos Guo Shi (Old Airport Road Food Centre) NEW

True Blue Cuisine

Whole Earth

Yhingthai Palace

Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)

Zai Shun Curry Fish Head