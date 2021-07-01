New menu items, promotions and restaurants

As we await the dining-in limit to increase to five people - hopefully, by the middle of this month - there are a ton of new food items, promotions and restaurants to check out during date night.

Here are a few places to venture to with your plus-one:

Yakiniku Like

Following the success of its PLQ Mall outlet, Yakiniku Like has opened two more at The Clementi Mall (#05-35) and VivoCity (#02-60).

In line with this, it is introducing the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Set ($29.80), which consists of three cuts (zabuton, chuck and brisket) of the intensely marbled Miyazaki wagyu. This opening special set is available at all outlets till Aug 15.

NEW ITEMS

McDonald's Singapore

From today at 11am, you can feast on the latest item on McDonald's menu - Chicken McCrispy.

Expect mildly spicy chunks of chicken thighs and drumsticks, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

It comes in a six-piece bucket (from $18.10) or as part of a meal. The Chicken McCrispy (2pc) Extra Value Meal (from $8.40) is good if you want a quick bite, and it comes with medium Fries and a small Coke.

From today till July 31, you also can order the Chicken McCrispy via the LazMall platform on Lazada, which is offering the 6pc Value Bundle at a promotional price of $20.50 (usual price $21.50).

Just buy vouchers through the Lazada app and redeem them through the My McDonald's App.

And on July 6, customers can enjoy an extra special voucher available for only 24 hours - the Chicken McCrispy (2pc) Extra Value Meal at $7.40, with POSB/DBS credit card holders getting an additional $1 off voucher applicable on Chicken McCrispy 6pc Value Bundles.

NEW PROMOTIONS

Coca

Coca boasts one of the more popular hotpot spreads and is known for its innovative broth. My personal choice is the Coriander Pot, but the Green Pepper Mala Pot and Hua Diao Phoenix Pot are also pleasing.

Now you can try the new Lobster Hotpot Buffet promo at a discounted rate if you purchase a coupon.

It is usually priced at $138 but with the voucher, it is $91.80.

The buffet features an array of seafood such as bamboo lobster, scallops and flower crab, and a free-flow selection of ingredients such as beef, pork and chicken.

Get the voucher via coca.com.sg/product/coca-lobster-hotpot-buffet-voucher

Menbaka Fire Ramen

Thanks to the ongoing dine-in restrictions, Menbaka Fire Ramen (Cineleisure Orchard #05-03) is allowing reservations for the first time.

It has also introduced a $13.90 value meal with a choice of Signature Shoyu Fire Ramen or Shiitake Fire Ramen, with an egg.

The meal for two is $39.80 (usual price $56.40) with a drink and sides such as gyoza, charred butter corn and garden salad.

Make your reservations via WhatsApp (8218-9236).

NEW RESTAURANTS

Garden@One-Ninety

Garden@One-Ninety (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore) is a new al fresco space within the One-Ninety bar.

The food is by chef de cuisine Pierre Barusta, based on what he gets in the market. There is a wide selection of plant-based cuisine too.

And till July 31, you get complimentary char-grilled meats and plant-based skewers with any beverage you order at Garden@One-Ninety, valid between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Call 6831-7671 for reservations.

Salt

Salt (49 Circular Road, Tel: 8893-6434), which just had its soft opening, is run by owner Shermaine Khoo, 28, and chef Daniel Chew, 32, whose last posting was at Atlas Bar.

With its white walls and beautifully plated food, it is an Instagram moment waiting to happen.

The menu is small for now, so expect grown-up versions of cafe food, such as Truffled Cheese Toasties ($14) and Scampi Bisque Linguine ($21). Both dishes are worth checking out, although you may want to request for your pasta to be al dente.

For now, call ahead for reservations and get a first round of prosecco free.