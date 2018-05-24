New snacks to bring joy in a hari

The Hari Raya period brings with it friends and family from all over, and food in every home. The house will be buzzing with energy and noise as you catch up with relatives.

The last thing you need on top of all the stress of preparing for the festive season would be to run out of snacks.

In addition to the regular range of Hari Raya snacks such as belinjau, spin crackers, popcorn and tapioca crisp, local supermarket chain FairPrice has launched a new range of housebrand festive snacks.

If you're stuck on what to buy first to prepare for the big day, why not treat your family to an array of treats - starting with a bottle or two of muruku.

This savoury, crunchy snack, which originates from the Tamil and Kerala cuisine of India and Sri Lanka, is sometimes even distributed as gifts for guests when they visit.

Some families have even been known to buy over 40kg of the must-have snacks at their family gatherings.

While you may not be able to get a fresh batch of muruku at your Hari Raya gathering, the newly launched FairPrice housebrand muruku comes in two variations - thick ($2.50 per 180g canister) and fine ($2.90 per 250g canister).

CHIPS

Alternatively, snack on the housebrand's range of potato chips (220g, $5.95 each), which come in three tantalising flavours - original, chilli, and sour cream and onion.

If you have party food lovers coming over, they can treat themselves to a hearty bowl of party mix.

Filled to the brim with a mix of spicy, crunchy, sweet and salty flavours, the new FairPrice housebrand Natural Party Mix ($9.50 per 380g canister) brings a party to your mouth with every bite.

Those looking for something fruitier can opt for the FairPrice housebrand Natural Fruits & Nuts ($11.50 per 380g canister), which comes with raisins, almonds and cashews, among other goodies.

Either way, the FairPrice housebrand snacks ensures that even the pickiest of eaters will be able to find the perfect snack when visiting.

The best part is that the extensive range of bite-sized and flavourful nibbles are halal-certified and great for sharing.

There is also a specially designed FairPrice 100% Pulp 2-Ply Facial Tissue 5's x 200 sheets ($4.60) for Hari Raya. The housebrand facial tissues are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, manufactured with raw materials or from sustainable sources using recycled materials.

With less than a month to go, it is never too early to prepare for the festive season.