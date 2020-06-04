Order-in meal ideas for a Father's Day celebration at home

French-style Fruits de Mer ($172, serves four), a seafood platter featuring items such as Boston Lobster, Razor Clams and Alaskan King Crab Legs from Pan Pacific Singapore's Pacific Marketplace.

Only on June 21, So France offers a Father's Day breakfast pack ($85) consisting of freshly baked pastries, sweets and juice.

York Hotel's White Rose Cafe has curated a Father's Day takeaway menu, available from June 13.

Parkroyal on Kitchener Road has launched its e-shop, you can order the "Ramly" Style Chicken Burger ($6.80, with minced chicken patty and an omelette)

Swee Choon offers a set good for up to five called Top 10 Heavenly Dim Sum Family Value Set ($67, usual price $78.90)

It seems unlikely we will enter phase two of reopening from the Covid-19 circuit breaker before Father's Day on June 21.

Also, during the initial stages, it may be wise to hold the celebrations at home.

With that in mind, here are some ideas for a meal to thank your dad.

SWEE CHOON

For fathers who like dim sum, Swee Choon offers a set good for up to five called Top 10 Heavenly Dim Sum Family Value Set ($67, usual price $78.90). This features the restaurant's most popular items and comes with four drinks (choose between lime juice and water chestnut).

You can place your order via sweechoon.oddle.me or food delivery platforms.

PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD

Now that Parkroyal on Kitchener Road has launched its e-shop, you can order the "Ramly" Style Chicken Burger ($6.80, with minced chicken patty and an omelette) for dads who miss eating trips to Johor Baru.

There are other items too, such as the Signature Crispy Pork Roll and Charcoal BBQ Black Charsiew (both $48 for 1kg).

To order, go to shop-parkroyalkitchener.panpacific.com (minimum order of $50, with a $5 delivery charge).

YAN

For dads who appreciate refinement, Yan has a five-course set menu ($68 a person, minimum two) that showcases five classic Cantonese cooking techniques - roast, braise, steam, boil and double-boil.

There is a bonus of a free mini Preserved Vegetables with Heura Chicken Rice Dumpling for each dinner. Go to www.yan.com.sg/estore to order or call 6384-5585. This menu is available this month only.

WHITE ROSE CAFE

York Hotel's White Rose Cafe has curated a Father's Day takeaway menu, available from June 13. It's $88 and will feed four. Highlights include steamed chicken with chestnuts, sea prawns in yam ring and wok-fried seafood mee sua.

Call 6737-0511 or e-mail whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg to place your order.

SO FRANCE

Only on June 21, So France offers a Father's Day breakfast pack ($85) consisting of freshly baked pastries, sweets and juice. Dad even gets cognac.

You can order via www.so-france.sg.

While there, throw in some cold cuts and cheeses from its Bistro Online menu, and turn breakfast into brunch.

MARKETPLACE

Make the Father's Day meal a bit more dramatic with the French-style Fruits de Mer ($172, serves four), a seafood platter featuring items such as Boston Lobster, Razor Clams and Alaskan King Crab Legs.

This is from Pan Pacific Singapore's Pacific Marketplace.

You can add a Slow-roasted US Bone-in Prime Ribeye ($575, serves six) or a Thai Som Tum Salad with Abalone ($68).

It is available from June 13, but you can pre-order now at ppsinshop.com.

Use the promo code TAKEAWAY25 to get a 25 per cent discount.