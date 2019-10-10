Quality products from around the globe

Products that are part of the FairPrice housebrand relaunch include FairPrice olive oil from Italy, FairPrice green tea from Japan, FairPrice honey from Hungary and FairPrice Thai Hom Mali rice (above).

In a bid to deliver its promise to carefully source for and develop products that are of good quality at affordable prices, FairPrice is refreshing its housebrand range of products and will be introducing 300 new items in the next 12 months.

Sourced from over 55 countries, there are currently more than 2,000 items - including dairy, fresh and frozen products, groceries such as canned food and condiments, and non-food items including toiletries, electrical appliances, housekeeping supplies and disposable tableware - under FairPrice's housebrand and private labels.

Some of these differentiated product lines that cater to different consumer needs include Pasar, Pasar Organic, Budget, Golden Chef, Life and Harvest Fields.

First introduced in 1985, FairPrice housebrand products are priced at least 10 per cent to 20 per cent cheaper than other comparable popular local brands.

With consumers desiring healthier product options, FairPrice has also included the Guideline Daily Amount label to give consumers an easy-to-understand visual guide providing relevant nutritional information.

Having that on the packaging will also help customers make more informed choices, thus promoting healthier eating.

Currently, more than 200 housebrand products are trans fat-free, including FairPrice Asian sauces, FairPrice cereals, FairPrice Roti Prata, FairPrice Chicken Nuggets and FairPrice peanut oil.

FairPrice has also pledged to remove partially hydrogenated oil from all housebrand food products by June next year.

More than 200 housebrand products ranging from canned food and oil to dairy products and beverages have also been certified by the Health Promotion Board with the Healthier Choice Symbol, indicating they are lower in fats and sodium.

They include FairPrice Brown Rice, FairPrice Canola Oil, FairPrice Oyster Sauce, FairPrice High Calcium Adult Milk-Based Powder, FairPrice Rolled Oats, FairPrice Wholemeal Bread, FairPrice Red Cargo Vermicelli, FairPrice Whole Wheat Pasta, FairPrice Premium Baked Nuts, FairPrice Olive Oil Spread, FairPrice Mini Oat Buns and FairPrice 100% Coconut Water.

One of the 30 housebrand products that was part of the relaunch that took place at FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon on Tuesday, FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil 1L ($14.55) prides itself on being carefully sourced and gently pressed from premium olives in Italy.

With its aroma and unique flavour, it complements and enhances the natural flavours of salads, pastas and vegetable dishes.

The product of Italy not only has a rich and fruity flavour, it is also naturally free of cholesterol and high in monounsaturated fats, and contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

NO ADDITIVES

Treat yourself to FairPrice 100% Pure Honey 500g ($5.50), which is delicately sweet and contains no additives, flavourings or colourings. The product of Hungary is harvested from apiaries in the countryside and is rich in character.

If you prefer something lighter, opt for FairPrice Yabukita 100% Pure Green Tea 50s ($5.45).

Made from 100 per cent pure green tea from Japan, the well-known Yabukita green tea leaves are cut into small pieces and packed into tea bags.

The tea has no extracts or added colourings and is famous for its strong fragrance and flavour.

It is produced together with a Japanese tea manufacturer in the Shizuoka prefecture that is halal-certified by the Japan Muslim Association and Food Safety System Certification 22000.

The prefecture is also at the centre of the Japanese tea industry and home to Mount Fuji.

If you prefer something that will keep you full for longer, whip up a meal with FairPrice Thai Hom Mali Superior Fragrant Rice 5kg ($13.10).

Filled with wholesome goodness of superior fragrant rice with 100 per cent whole kernel, the product of Thailand is prized for its unique sweet jasmine scent and smooth, silky texture.

Certified by the Royal Thai government, the rice proudly bears the Quality Certification Mark, a guarantee of genuine fine rice quality.