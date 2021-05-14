Score with premium Joo Chiat Kim Choo dumplings

The Dragon Boat Festival falls on June 14 this year, and there is no better way to celebrate it than by indulging in Joo Chiat Kim Choo's fragrant and delectable glutinous rice dumplings.

Its well-loved ba zhang or zong zi are handmade daily from a time-honoured recipe passed down through generations.

This is the eighth year that the top home-grown dumpling brand with a proud heritage that spans more than three decades is partnering with FairPrice to bring the best of the festival eats to one and all.

Shoppers can look forward to festive pop-ups and concept stalls at more than 60 FairPrice outlets housing a selection of six flavours, among which are the Four Heavenly Kings - Cantonese Bean, Nonya, Salted, and Salted with Egg Yolk.

From $12.60 for three, this promotional price is available from now till May 24.

Mark your calendar for the Joo Chiat Kim Choo Never Before Grand Draw too.

From now till Oct 15, stand a chance to win a new Mercedes Benz A-Class Hatchback with purchase of the dumplings.

Spend a minimum of $20 within a single receipt to qualify for one lucky draw chance. One winner will be chosen on Oct 29. For terms and conditions, visit joochiatkimchoo.com.sg/pages/jckcdrawtnc

Meanwhile, Joo Chiat Kim Choo unveils luxuriously packaged gift sets of premium rice dumplings that are perfect for you to give away or enjoy with your family and friends this Dragon Boat Festival.

Treat your loved ones to an imperial dumpling feast with the decadent Emperor's Dumpling ($15.80), stuffed with umami dried scallops, Chinese sausage, golden egg yolks, gingko nuts, roasted chestnuts and chewy premium grade shiitake mushrooms.

A complex blend of 22 spices is used to stew the premium braised pork.

Savour six of them in the beautifully revamped Emperor's Heirloom No. 2 Gift Set ($148), featuring an octagonal Bynd Artisan handcrafted leatherette box that comes in two colours (teal and maroon).

If you are looking to take a gift of fond memories and nostalgia to your loved ones, the velvety Memory Trove Gift Set might just be the one for you.

Personalise it by choosing six items from among the indulgent kuehs (such as kueh salat cake and kueh tai tai), sauces (including gula melaka, Nonya kaya, hae bi hiam floss and hae bi sambal) and tasty rice dumplings.

Prices start at $53.80 from now until May 24 and will increase from May 25.

All gift sets can be purchased exclusively on Joo Chiat Kim Choo's website, at Isetan Scotts or Takashimaya.

Joo Chiat Kim Choo is also introducing two new seasonal rice dumpling flavours.

The Hakka Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables Rice Dumpling ($6.80) is made with well-seasoned steamed pork belly and savoury preserved mustard greens or mui choy.

The Pulut Hitam Nonya Rice Dumpling ($6.80) is a beautiful celebration of the glistening purple rice grains that add a slight textured crunch and nutty flavour to this Joo Chiat Kim Choo signature.

Wrapped in pandan leaves instead of bamboo ones, this sweet treat laced with refreshing winter melon cubes is given a touch of savoury with minced pork.

Joo Chiat Kim Choo's dumplings will also be served at the SilverKris Lounge in Singapore and on board selected Singapore Airlines flights from Singapore to Chongqing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

They will be available from June 14 across first class, business class, premium economy class and economy class.

Wine and dine with FairPrice's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals

From Milo and Nescafe to chicken nuggets and jumbo prawns, shoppers can continue to enjoy FairPrice's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals promotion from Thursdays to Sundays, where ever-changing, exclusive low-priced deals are up for grabs at 111 participating FairPrice outlets (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest).

Kick-start your day with the Milo Activ-Go UHT Multipack 4s x 125ml (three for $5.65, usual price three for $7.50).

The combination of malted barley, essential vitamins, minerals and proteins will provide active kids and adults with the energy to keep going.

Alternatively, for those who prefer caffeine, stock up on the Nescafe Original instant coffee (two for $10.65, usual price two for $12.30).

Made with high-quality Robusta coffee beans and sealed in single-serve sachets, this delicious balance of coffee with a smooth crema is available in Original, Less Sugar and Brown Sugar 3-in-1, as well as Zero Sugar Added.

For an afternoon snack, try the Tasty Meat/Sunny Gold Chicken Nuggets (Original/Hot and Spicy). You can now buy one pack for $3.60 and get another free.

The chicken nuggets can be pan-fried, deep-fried or heated in the toaster oven.

Should you choose to pan-fry them, do not miss out on the FairPrice Housebrand Canola Oil 2L, which contains omega 3 and 6, and is trans fat-free and cholesterol-free, at a discounted price of $6.15 (usual price $7.20).

If seafood is your protein of choice, cook the Pasar frozen-thawed Jumbo Prawn 16/20 ($2.59/100g, usual price $3.28/100g) with a recipe that can be found on fairprice.com.sg/recipes/

To add some fruit to your plate, get the South America Yellow Dragon Fruit at $5.95 (usual price $6.95) - a good source of dietary fibre, protein, iron, vitamins A and C and niacin, and contains a higher amount of calcium than the red version.

However, the highlight of this week's deals is the 35 per cent discount on selected wine from the Cock & Bull range.

Unwind after a long day with a glass of Cock & Bull Shiraz, Merlot, Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml ($17.90, usual price $27.70).

The Shiraz has a spicy blackcurrant fruit nose with a good balance of vanilla-like oak and tannins, while the Chardonnay has a striking fruit bouquet with unsuppressed fresh fruit characters full of peach and melon.

You can also sign up to be a member of the Just Wine Club (JWC), a FairPrice-owned loyalty programme, at $20 a year.

JWC members get an additional 8 per cent off all wines at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, and selected wines from FairPrice Online. The discount applies to wines on promotion as well. Other terms and conditions apply. Visit www.fairprice.com.sg/loyalty/programmes/jwc for more information.

Lastly, if you need to replenish bathroom tissue, make a beeline for the Qing Feng 3Ply Bathroom Tissue 12s x 270 sheets (three for $11.55, usual price three for $23.70).

Soft in texture and absorbent, the tissues are made with 100 per cent virgin pulp and each roll is packed individually.

NTUC Union or Plus! Members rejoice, as there is an additional promotion exclusively for you at all FairPrice stores, offering 50 per cent off six items every week.

Join the NTUC FairPrice Facebook group for the latest updates and deals, and visit bit.ly/FairPriceSuperDeals for more information on the FairPrice Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.