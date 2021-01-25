Spice up your shopping with FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade's local fare

Actor Li Nanxing promoting his Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam with five new exclusive items unveiled at House of Bakers at FairPrice Xtra, which also features a dine-in area for shoppers (above).

Most people have heard about actor Li Nanxing's formidable cooking skills.

For shoppers looking to spice up their grocery list, look no further than the local actor's latest culinary creations sold at the newly opened FairPrice Xtra on the third floor of Parkway Parade.

Five exclusive items featuring his signature Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam ($5 for three until Wednesday, usual price $7.90 for three) are available at House of Bakers, a new bakery concept within the hypermarket boasting a selection of Asian, American and European-style breads and pastries.

They are the Deliciously Ugly Hae Bee Hiam Floss Pizza, Deliciously Ugly Hae Bee Hiam Zucchini Pizza, Hae Bee Hiam Swirly Loaf, Hae Bee Hiam Butter Bun, and the seasonal Chinese New Year offering, Hae Bee Hiam Pineapple Tart.

Li, who used a family heirloom recipe from his Peranakan mum, told The New Paper at the launch last Friday: "A lot of people (will) say their mothers can cook. But I'm here to prove it - my mother can really cook."

House of Bakers is one of many new features at the 59,000 sq ft FairPrice Xtra, an integrated dining and retail shopping experience with a Made in Singapore zone that promotes local brands and more than 600 locally-made products to shoppers, helping them discover and taste local flavours conveniently under one roof.

Brands making their retail debut include online gourmet grocer Maxzi.

It offers a range of meats and fine foods and features a 'Pick, Cook, Enjoy' label that allows customers to choose ingredients from within the store and take it to the in-store chef for their preferred method of preparation - all while they continue grocery shopping.

This service is also available for fish, seafood, vegetables and snow-aged beef at The Kitchen by Ban Tong, which sells a selection of ready-to-eat-meals from Asian, Western and fusion cuisine.

To cap off the experience, pop over to the 50-seat eating area with your freshly prepared meal.

To commemorate the launch of FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade, FairPrice has pledged to donate $2 for each box of Pasar mandarin oranges sold from now until Feb 12 at all 149 FairPrice stores across the island, up to a total of $80,000, which will be donated equally between Children's Aid Society and Lions Home for the Elders.