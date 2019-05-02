Treat mum to sweet and savoury goodness this Mother's Day

Buy the Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone (above) and get a free Corningware Retroflam Wok Pan 30cm (worth $169 ) from South Korea.

Buy the Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone and get a free Corningware Retroflam Wok Pan 30cm (worth $169, above) from South Korea.

With Mother's Day around the corner, it is time to show your appreciation to the VIM (very important mum) in your life with the sweetest gesture.

Out of ideas and looking to brighten her day and make her feel special?

Simply follow FairPrice's easy yet delicious recipe for an indulgent dessert any mother deserves.

Made with quality FairPrice Housebrand ingredients, the molten chocolate cake is a crowd-pleaser that will not break the bank. For that extra little something, top it off with fresh strawberries and ice cream.

When she tastes the handmade confection, she will definitely feel her children's "lava" for her.

PREMIUM SEAFOOD

But do not just stop at saccharine goodness. Tickle her savoury taste buds too by treating her to premium seafood as part of the feast.

Pull out all the stops with Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone from FairPrice, because mums deserve the best.

The abalone is harvested from the Southern Ocean of Australia and packed according to stringent quality assurance guidelines. It comes in a 230g jumbo size, which is perfect for feeding the entire family. It is also 100 per cent natural, without preservatives or additives.

The delicate ocean treasure is immersed in its own juice, retaining its natural sweet flavour, with every piece promising to be succulent and tender.

The Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone is best served with white wine for a refined tasting experience.

It is sold in convenient ready-to-eat packaging - simply submerge the pouch in 85 deg C to 90 deg C water for five minutes and you are ready to go. Snag it at the promotional price of $88.80 (usual price $108).

What is more, receive a free Corningware Retroflam Wok Pan 30cm (worth $169, right) from South Korea with every purchase of Golden Chef Australian Jumbo Wild Abalone. This is applicable only for purchases made via FairPrice On, while stocks last.

Now you are definitely prepared to show your love and appreciation on Mother's Day.

RECIPE FOR MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

160g FairPrice plain flour

1½ tsp cocoa powder

1¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate soda

8 Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh eggs

200g FairPrice butter

200g cooking chocolate

200g castor sugar

1 scoop of FairPrice Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Pasar Korean strawberries, cut into halves

Cooking method:

1. Melt chocolate and butter in double boiler over simmering water. Whisk till mixture is cooled.

2. Pour mixture into mixing bowl and add in the dry ingredients.

3. Mix well using slow speed.

4. Add in eggs, one at a time, and beat slowly till well combined.

5. Pour into eight greased ramekin bowls and bake at 180 deg C for 15 minutes.

6. Once it has been baked, wait for five to 10 minutes before taking it out.

7. Serve with ice cream and fruits of your choice.