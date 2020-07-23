Tuck into Tubby Belly, Shi Hui Yuan's delivery-only rice bowl brand

Treat your growling tummy to new fare that it will thank you for.

Tuck into Tubby Belly, the delivery-only brand recently launched by four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee Shi Hui Yuan that satisfies nostalgic cravings.

Formulated using traditional recipes, Tubby Rice comes in two signature flavours - Yam Rice and Cabbage Rice.

The savoury Tubby Yam Rice is packed with the lingering sweetness of yam, complete with crunchy premium dried shrimp and juicy shiitake mushroom steamed alongside grade one fragrant rice from Thailand.

The result is an aromatic bowl of fibre, vitamin C, potassium and manganese.

Meanwhile, the Tubby Cabbage Rice uses Indonesian round cabbage that has a firmer texture and minerals to promote body detox.

The fluffy dish is coupled with premium dried shrimp and shiitake mushroom steamed with grade one fragrant rice from Thailand so every mouthful is flavourful and satisfying.

Give your body the protein it needs with Tubby Belly's staple selection of braised chicken and duck, marinated in Shi Hui Yuan's special herbal sauce using more than 30 herbs, including ginseng root, dang shen and liquorice root.

The brand has also debuted its signature plant-based giant wonton that is packed with protein to give meatless fans an alternative bite they cannot resist.

Each bowl from Tubby Belly comes with a sous vide egg cooked to perfection, succulent braised mushroom and vegetable.

Two value-for-money sets on the menu offer a feast for your family.

The Belly Family 4-Pax Meal consists of four servings of Yam Rice or Cabbage Rice, crispy wonton, onsen egg, vegetable and shiitake mushroom, as well as braised chicken and duck, a Belly fish cake and ngoh hiang platter.

For a bigger group of six, order the Belly Family 6-Pax Meal that consists of six servings of Yam Rice or Cabbage Rice, crispy wonton, onsen egg, vegetable, fish cake, ngoh hiang and shiitake mushroom, as well as braised chicken and duck.

If you prefer a smaller meal portion, opt for the Tubby Chix or the Tubby Quacky, where you can choose between a braised chicken or braised duck dish.

Cannot decide? The Tubby Twin comes with both braised chicken and duck for you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Each dish includes shiitake mushroom, onsen egg and vegetable with either Yam or Cabbage Rice.

Add some crunch to your meal with the Belly-Filling Tubby Twin, with two plant-based giant wontons on top of your Tubby Twin meal.

Or opt for the Tubby Wonton that has three crispy wontons, onsen egg, shiitake mushroom and vegetable with Yam or Cabbage Rice.

Alternatively, there is the Tubby Shroom that features five shiitake mushrooms, onsen egg and vegetable with Yam or Cabbage Rice.

Starting from $5.80 for a yummy bowl of Tubby Rice, take advantage of the exclusive launch promotion from now till Aug 31, where you can get $10 off for every $35 spent with the promo code IWantTubby on Marketplace@WhyQ. Other terms and conditions apply.

Tubby Belly delivers from Lau Pa Sat through food delivery platforms Marketplace@WhyQ and FoodLine islandwide, as well as Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Follow Tubby Belly on www.facebook.com/TubbyBelly.sg or instagram.com/tubbybelly.sg for the latest updates and promotions.