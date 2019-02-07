Makan

Valentine's food bites

Valentine&#039;s food bites
Swensen's Beary Lovely Cake PHOTOS: ABR HOLDINGS
Valentine&#039;s food bites
Enjoying Valentine's Day at Skai;PHOTOS: SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD
Valentine&#039;s food bites
Level33's spicy short ribsa. PHOTOS: LEVEL33,
Valentine&#039;s food bites
The Mast' of Mozzarella & Co's Trio of Burrata. PHOTOS:THE MAST' OF MOZZARELLA & CO
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 07, 2019 06:00 am

BEARY LOVELY

Swensen's Beary Lovely Cake ($27.90) is one of the most adorable cakes for Valentine's Day. It is made out of Cookies 'N' Cream and Strawberry-flavoured ice cream and topped with a fondant bear. It is available till Feb 28 at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets.

CHOCOLATE LOVE

Skai (Swissotel The Stamford, Tel: 6837-3322) is great for a Valentine's Day meal. It is serving a five-course menu between Feb 13 and 15 at $248 a person, which includes a glass of champagne. That will go well with the Chocolate Brownie dessert with Ruby Chocolate, the first new variety of chocolate in 80 years.

FALL FOR FLAVOURS

For Valentine's Day, Level33 (Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Tel: 6834-3133) offers a $148 menu that is sweet, sour, bitter and spicy.

Highlights include a spicy short ribs with pepper sauce and a sour heirloom tomatoes salad. The menu is available from Feb 13 to 15.

CHEESY AFFAIR

Learn while celebrating Valentine's Day. The Mast' of Mozzarella & Co (Frasers Tower, Tel: 6513-8010) will hold a mozzarella-making demonstration before the four-course set dinner ($140 a couple) begins.

The highlight is the Trio of Burrata platter, served with crisp schiacciata bread plus a glass of Botter Extra Dry DOC Prosecco.

Tuck into duck at Irish-influenced Duckland
Weets Eats

Weets Eats: Time to enjoy some duck of the Irish

Related Stories

Makansutra: Get a leg up with chicken and pork leg bowls at The Leggy Business

Hed Chef: Pig out on Auspigcious Yusheng with 5 types of pork items

Add finishing touch to CNY feasts with Golden Chef

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck