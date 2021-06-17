Wine and dine at home with FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals

It is no surprise that wines increased in popularity during the coronavirus lockdown, with people indulging more often in the comfort of their homes.

And even as restrictions begin to ease off, purchases look set to be sustained as consumers continue to seek affordable treats to enjoy by themselves or with their loved ones in private.

The good news is that the Siete Soles range of wines has been added to the four-day FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals, which are refreshed every Thursday and available at any of the 111 FairPrice neighbourhood stores (excluding FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest) from today till Sunday.

You can now enjoy 31 per cent off selected wines, and buy your favourite red or white at only $16.50 a bottle (usual price $23.95).

Take this opportunity to knock back the fruity Cabernet Sauvignon, with pleasant aromas that are reminiscent of cherry and plum and is well balanced with notes of white pepper and paprika.

On the palate, it is soft with a medium body, fresh and with a nice finish.

Meanwhile, the Merlot combines ripe red fruit aromas with a blend of toast, tobacco and chocolate. The palate is medium-bodied with a pleasant, smooth aftertaste.

This wine is also an excellent companion to grilled meat, pasta and cheese.

Lastly, the Sauvignon Blanc has typical Sauvignon aromas of lemon, grapefruit and nectarines.

It is fresh on the palate, concentrated and with a fruity finish.

For just $20 a year, sign up to be a member of the Just Wine Club, a FairPrice-owned loyalty programme, and enjoy 8 per cent off on wines.

Members get an additional 8 per cent discount on all wines at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra stores and selected wines from FairPrice Online - including wines on promotion.

Visit fairprice.com.sg/loyalty/programmes/jwc for more information. Terms and conditions apply.

If having a tipple is not up your alley, look out for other FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals such as Pokka Juice Drink Soursop/Guava 6 x 250ml (two for $4.15, usual price two for $5.50).

Made from authentic tropical soursop and guava juices, they are perfect for any weather.

The beverages also contain vitamin C and no preservatives and no colouring.

During this uncertain period, protect your health and well- being with Brand's Essence of Chicken 12 x 68ml ($27.95, usual price $37.25).

Made from an extract of fine quality chicken, the health tonic is free from fat, cholesterol and preservative.

It is hygienically processed under high temperature to give its unique flavour and vacuum-sealed to preserve its freshness.

Self-care can also start with Nestle Omega Plus with Acticol Adult Milk Powder 600g (two for $27.75, usual price two for $31.90), the first and only adult milk beverage with plant sterols to lower cholesterol.

High in calcium and low in fat, it also contains omega 3 and 6 and dissolves in both warm and cold water.

In addition, grab more savings on meal-time offerings with Arumi Japchae Spicy/Soy 210g ($2.90, usual price $4.80) that boasts an authentic Korean taste.

Low in calories and with no preservatives, this dish can be microwaved in five minutes and enjoyed as a meal.

Alternatively, if you are craving an at-home hotpot, stock up on the halal-certified Chef Delights Frozen Beef Shabu Shabu 300g (two for $9.95, usual price two for $12).

You can throw in a plate of Taiwan Three-Colour Capsicums 450g ($3.20, usual price $3.60) that are low in fat, carbohydrates and calories, but high in fibre, water content and vitamin C and A.

Lastly, escape the heat with FairPrice Potong Ice Confection Assorted 6 (two for $4.95, usual price two for $6.40), which are available in red bean, durian, strawberry or a mix of three flavours in one box.

Visit bit.ly/FairPriceSuperDeals for more information on the FairPrice Neighbourhood Super Deals, or join the FairPrice Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/ntucfairprice) for all the latest updates and deals at FairPrice this week.

Satisfy your snack cravings, from potato chips to nuts

Working from home and staying indoors can get mundane, but nothing lifts your mood and keeps your tummy happier than the wide range of tasty quality snacks at FairPrice.

Get through the long days with FairPrice Potato Chips 75g ($1.15), made with 100 per cent fresh potatoes and boasting a variety of flavours such as original, sour cream, hot, barbecue, black pepper, cheese and hot and spicy.

It is highly rated at 4.8/5 by consumers on Try And Review, the largest independent reviewer community in Asia. Reviewer @ptheartbong says the chips are "not losing out (to) other reputable brands" as "the price is acceptable, the quantity is good and the taste is flavourful".

The chips are trans fat-free, halal-certified and vegetarian-friendly, and you do not have to worry about them running out as they now come in upsized 165g packs for original and sour cream ($2.45).

Nuts are always a healthier alternative as they are low in sodium and free of cholesterol and trans fat, so crunch down on FairPrice Baked Cashew Nuts with Almonds 150g ($4.65) while binge-watching a show.

The snack has earned a 4.7/5 rating and is recommended by 85 per cent of Try And Review users, with @joysofyz declaring she will be "buying it instead of other brands because of the similar quality, yet (it is) less salty and cheaper".

If you prefer more variety, try the new FairPrice Premium Mix 150g ($5.65), which boasts a combination of cashews, almonds, cranberries, macadamia, pistachio kernels and walnuts.

Not only is this mix naturally cholesterol-free, it is also high in dietary fibre.

Also new in market are the trans fat-free FairPrice Special Indonesia Prawn Crackers 120g ($2.05) as well as the FairPrice Breaded Scallop Cake 160g ($2.40), which is trans fat-free, halal-certified and has no additional preservatives.