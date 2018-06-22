World Cup: Score with amazing football fare

Set sail towards a gustatory nirvana

EagleWings Loft will take your taste buds on a journey around the world

When you think of cafés, you may not immediately think of luxury yachts.

That’s what separates boating enthusiast siblings Dr Julian Theng and Ms Lisa Theng from most people.

Fresh off the success of their luxury yacht charter service, EagleWings Yacht Charters, they wondered

how they could bring their yacht’s much-lauded cuisine and service to a wider audience.

They, together with Dr Theng's bubbly wife, Hui Luan, identified KAP Residences Mall as a prime

location for their new venture, aiming to bring back life to where an iconic 27-year-old establishment

once stood.

Thus EagleWings Loft was born: a nautical-themed dining establishment that boasts casual charm and

sophisticated ambience in equal measure.

Bearing the motto “Sharing the Taste of our Voyages”, Eaglewings’ menu intends to take diners’ taste

buds on a journey across the globe, with offerings ranging from rustic Italian cuisine to Indonesia’s finest

offerings.

Their signature dish, the Lobster Risotto, pairs the freshest catches of the sea with the finest rice, while

the Wagyu Burgers and Foie Gras Tresor are both done to perfection.

But if you’re feeling particularly extravagant, treat yourself to a Toriyama Wagyu Beef Steak,

accompanied by a truly extensive selection of wines curated by EagleWings consultants.

Round out your meal with some creamy gelato and a crispy waffle, washing it all down with coffee made

from their unique blend of gourmet Arabica beans.

Alternatively, enjoy an ice-cold lager specially flown in from Denmark, or choose from the wide selection

of mocktails and cocktails at the EagleWings bar.

For private functions, EagleWings also has a pair of private function rooms that come with karaoke and

projector facilities, making it the perfect place to host any event from birthday parties to corporate

meetings.

Got a guest you really need to impress? EagleWings has you covered — go the extra mile by surprising

them with a customised cake or dessert spread.

EagleWings Loft

9 King Albert Park, #01-14/33/34/56/57

KAP Residences Mall



Weekdays: 10.30am – 12am

Weekends and public holidays: 8.30am – 12am



Football special

Known for its modern spin on local favourites — such as its popular prata bomb — Big Street is a familiar

name in the local dining scene.

The restaurant serves a diverse crowd of people from all walks of life, with a delightful café on the first

floor and a cozy bar dining area on the second level.

Big Street will also be screening free World Cup matches and every order of selected beer bucket comes

with a complimentary set of 10 Whatever Prata Bola!

In celebration of Father's Day, all fathers dine free at Big Street with every two paying customers from

now until June 2417. If they have an existing or new Big Street loyalty card, they will enjoy double bonus

credits whenever they top it up within the dates.

Big Street is open daily from 10.30am to 11.30pm from Mondays to Thursday, and Sunday, and till

2.30am on Fridays, Saturday and eve of a public holiday.

Big Street

104-106 Jalan Besar,

Singapore 208828

Tel: 6100-2661

Award-winning brew

Fans of Myanmar's famous Dagon beer can rejoice - the international award-winningbeer is now

available in Singapore.

Dagon Beverages won the International Quality Awards from Monde (World) Selection Brussels and the

Australia International Beer Award (AIBA) for 11 consecutive years, and the"Prize of the Jury" Award

fromMonde Selection in 2016.

Exclusively distributed by Mybeer Singapore, local beer enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying its

Dagon Extra Strong 8% alcohol content, Dagon Lager 5% alcohol content and Dagon LightLager 4.2%

alcohol content (only available at Big Street).

Dagon Extra Strong and Dagon Light Lager are currently available at selected locations: 7 Tavern, Big

Street, Canjob Taproom, Cheval Cafe/Bar/Bistro, 酒庄 Jiu Zhuang, Juke95, Owls Brew and Quickfix

Bistro.

For business enquiries: 9633 4008.

Chill-out bar

Set in Holland Village, Wala Wala Cafe Bar is a place where local beer aficionados call home. What

better way to cheer on your favourite team than with a frothy pint of Benediktiner Dunkel?

The bar is equipped with four LCD television screens, so you are well-placed to watch the match from

wherever you are seated.

The menu features a western spread of pizzas, pastas and chicken wings. A new favourite is the chilli

crab pasta, made with generous chunks of succulent crabmeat in a sweet chilli sauce.

Open from 4pm to 1am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 3pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday (hours

may differ this week on Thursday and Friday for Hari Raya) , Wala Wala Cafe Bar is a great hangout if

you are looking for a low-key evening out with your buddies to enjoy the World Cup.

Wala Wala Cafe Bar

31 Lorong Mambong Holland Village,

Singapore 277689

Tel : 6462-4288

One for the family

The family that watches football together, stays together — at least, that is what BAR六 wants to prove.

The family-oriented bistro bar in the heart of Katong is known for its East-meets-West menu of traditional

zi char and western food.

Popular dishes include baked salmon, curry fish head, and assortment of pizzas, pastas, fried rice and

hor fun.

Kids can look forward to playing at the 90-foot pool table and Dartslive machines while their parents are

watching the match.

Seasonal promotions for both drinks and food are on-going throughout the year. It is open from noon to

midnight daily.

So head down to BAR六 with your family to catch the football match and enjoy the bistro-bar's delicious

menu offering.

BAR六

467 Joo Chiat Road,

Singapore 427678

Tel: 6386-2394