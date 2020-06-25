World's best restaurant Mirazur serves food in step with the moon

Mauro Colagreco draws inspiration from his gardens and the lunar cycle.

PARIS: The world's best restaurant is now serving food according to the phases of the moon, said its chef.

Argentinian Mauro Colagreco already uses biodynamic principles - following the natural cycles - in the kitchen garden of his Mirazur restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean on the French Riviera.

From now on, he will follow the same principles on the plate too.

Chef Colagreco, the first foreign chef to get the maximum three Michelin stars in France, said he decided to make the leap during the coronavirus lockdown as he sought solace in his vegetable patch.

"I did not see myself reopening in the same way I had closed three months earlier," he said.

'EXQUISITE SEASONAL FOOD'

The 43-year-old was hailed as a magician last year when Mirazur topped the 50 Best Restaurants in the World ranking for his "exquisite seasonal food", often drawn from his own "cascading vegetable gardens".

Since Mirazur in Menton, France, reopened on June 12, it has been serving menus based on flowers, fruit, leaves and roots, all intricately linked to the lunar cycle.

The chef said some of his classic dishes, such as salt-crusted beetroot with caviar cream, might have to wait their turn.

Because on "leaf days", for example, when the moon is rising, the leaves that go with the alpine lamb and algae strudel would be at their best, he explained.

Colagreco is convinced his customers will be able to taste the difference.