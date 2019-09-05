FairPrice to start charging for plastic bags at 7 outlets in trial

The money from the bags will be donated to the Singapore Children's Society and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

As part of an eco-friendly move, giant supermarket chain FairPrice will start charging 10 cents and 20 cents for plastic bags at seven outlets in a month-long trial from Sept 16.

The trial aims to gather public feedback on efforts to encourage the community to "bring your own bag" (BYOB).

The plastic bags will cost 20 cents at FairPrice Xtra in Hougang 1, FairPrice Finest in Zhongshan Mall, FairPrice in Tai Seng (Mapletree 18), and 10 cents in FairPrice Xpress at Lorong Chuan and Cheers outlets in Sengkang Community Hospital, Create Way and Aljunied Road.

FairPrice will also carry out a consumer sentiment survey on the use of plastic bags.

Its chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said: "The insights we gain from this trial and the consumer sentiment study will help in developing a well-informed, measured and sustainable actionable plan to reduce plastic bag use."

The company said it will be launching a $1 million FairPrice Sustainability Fund to sponsor projects that tackle waste reduction.

It called on the community to submit innovative and creative proposals and join its efforts to reduce plastic and food waste.

MCDONALD'S

Fast-food chain McDonald's also announced yesterday that some of its outlets had stopped carrying plastic straws and replaced certain single-use plastic items with more sustainable alternatives.

The 10 outlets involved in the one-month trial from Sept 1 are at V Hotel, Potong Pasir, Lot One, Jurong Green Community Club, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Bendemeer, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Toa Payoh Central, Boat Quay and Springleaf Tower.

It may decide to extend the changes to all outlets based on the feedback from customers.