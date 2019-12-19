FairPrice Woodlands Civic Centre reopens as fresh new concept store

The holiday season has arrived, and those residing in and around Woodlands have nothing to fret over when it comes to managing endless grocery lists.

Help is at hand at FairPrice's refreshed outlet at Woodlands Civic Centre (WCVC).

Reopened on Nov 29 after undergoing renovation, it has expanded to 27,000 sq ft and has been transformed into a fresh new concept store boasting a wider range of fruits and vegetables, a fish counter, halal meats and more.

Check out its latest new-to-store addition - the Ready-cut Pineapple ($3.35 for one portion, $5.95 for two), a vending machine that easily removes pineapple skin and stores the cut fruit in a bucket, all in less than 30 seconds.

Other freshly cut fruit are also available in-store, with daily prepared cold-pressed juices going at $3.50 a bottle and mixed fruit cups at $2 each.

If you are searching for something a little more filling, FairPrice WCVC also has a Grab & Go section that stocks a well thought out selection of beverages, soups and cakes for convenient consumption on the go.

The Ready-To-Eat section offers even more robust options to tantalise your taste buds.

Think hearty meals such as butter chicken briyani, mutton masala and nasi lemak with chicken sambal to fulfil lunch or dinner cravings. Both halal and vegetarian meals are available too.

You can even eat them immediately after checkout, simply by popping them into the microwave that is provided in-store.

BUY THREE, GET ONE FREE

For your breakfast needs, do not forget to pick up some freshly baked bread from in-house bakery, Rotikek.

Its opening special discounts include one waffle free for every three purchased, which also applies to bread (free bread is limited to those priced at $2 and below).

Moreover, from now until Dec 31, you can complete your pick-me-up with a cup of coffee or tea for 50 cents.

At the Seeds Of Joy kiosks, enjoy 10 per cent off all Warmer & Chiller items with a minimum purchase of 200g of the brand's offerings.

If you purchase 230g of its snacks, you get a free small bottle that you can fill up with more nuts at an additional top-up of $7.15 to $15.

Buying 330g of Seeds Of Joy products entitles you to a free large bottle to fill up with more nuts, at an additional top-up of $13.20 to $26.

To amp up the holiday cheer, FairPrice is also hosting a Super Shopper Challenge.

From now until Dec 25, every $30 spent at a FairPrice outlet gives you a chance to participate in the Super Shopper Challenge Christmas Edition.

The selected guests will be invited to an afternoon of games and will walk away with FairPrice gift vouchers.

Winners of the challenge will move on to the Christmas Edition Grand Finale.

Located at 900 South Woodlands Drive, #B1-01, Woodlands Civic Centre, FairPrice WCVC is open from 7am to 11pm daily.