Giant’s Lower Prices That Last campaign could run even longer

Giant's Lower Prices That Last campaign, launched in September, could run even longer than planned.

The local supermarket chain invested $17 million in price reductions of hundreds of everyday essentials.

The campaign was slated to run for at least six months, but Giant intends to make these lowered prices long-term and not just on a promotional basis, so that it can give customers further price stability and security when it comes to purchases of basic necessities.

For the past month, Giant said it has experienced increasing footfall across stores islandwide and a "strong response" across social media and in-stores.

Mr Lee Yik Hun, marketing director of South-east Asia food at Dairy Farm Group, told The New Paper: "Customers are resonating with the work we are doing to keep prices low and help Singaporeans stretch their dollar during these challenging times.

"Sales have increased positively due to an increase in buying volume, which strongly indicates that customers are responding to our selection of products on lower prices that last campaign, and that is the right move."

The campaign's current best-seller are its prawns, at $1 for 100g.

Mr Lee said: "If you go to any Giant store now, the (seafood) area is very popular - people are scooping up our prawns. We now have the ability to turn something that was a little inaccessible for lower-income customers into something that is very affordable."

Other popular lower-priced items include the Fuji Apples ($2.50 for five), minced pork (90 cents for 100g, Meadows Fresh Milk ($2 for 1 litre) and Meadows Thai Fragrant Rice ($9.70 for 5kg). - CLARISS CHIA