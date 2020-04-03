Grab Indian groceries, opening offers at FairPrice Tekka Place

Along with local food products, FairPrice Tekka Place houses a whole bay of curated Indian groceries, as well as a wide range of grab-and-go ready-to-eat packaged meals.

Along with local food products, FairPrice Tekka Place houses a whole bay of curated Indian groceries, as well as a wide range of grab-and-go ready-to-eat packaged meals.

Along with local food products, FairPrice Tekka Place houses a whole bay of curated Indian groceries, as well as a wide range of grab-and-go ready-to-eat packaged meals. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

Along with local food products, FairPrice Tekka Place houses a whole bay of curated Indian groceries, as well as a wide range of grab-and-go ready-to-eat packaged meals.

FairPrice is here to serve even more customers, opening its latest store in the heart of Little India.

FairPrice Tekka Place is housed in the basement of the mall, just across Tekka Market and a few minutes' walk from Little India and Rochor MRT stations.

Despite being smaller in size, it still packs a punch with its eclectic mix of local food products, souvenirs and everyday cooking needs.

This includes a whole bay of curated Indian groceries - spices, condiments and more.

The wide range of grab-and-go, ready-to-eat packaged meals are a convenient option for both students and tourists in the area as the new outlet has a microwave, hot water and cutlery readily available, allowing customers to heat up their food and dine on-site at the sitting area.

Up for grabs from now until April 30 are exclusive offers to celebrate FairPrice Tekka Place's opening.

Get a free bottle of Canola Oil 1L (worth $4.30) with purchase of Royal Umbrella Fragrant New Crop Rice 5kg ($16.50, usual price $17.80).

Earn yourself a free Ensure tote bag with purchase of Ensure Life Assorted 850g at $37.50 (valid for the first 30 redemptions), or snag a free F&N Alive Snack Bar (worth $5.95) with purchase of $7 worth of F&N Magnolia UHT Milk.

Upgrade your kitchenware collection by redeeming a Bowl Set (worth $15, valid for the first 30 redemptions) with purchase of Glucerna Triple Care Milk Powder Vanilla 850g at $45, or a Tefal Wooden Spatula with minimum spend of $40 (from April 7 to 22).

All promotional prices and gifts are valid while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

FairPrice Tekka Place is located at 2 Serangoon Road #B1/06-09, Tekka Place. Its operating hours are 8am to 10pm daily.