Savour new sips at Cheers, clean with FairPrice Housebrand products

Asahi Melon Cream Soda is available exclusively at Cheers at $2.80.

Savour new sips at special prices with the latest drinks on offer at Cheers.

There is something for everyone, whether you are thirsting for a glass of wine, some good ol' soda or a bold brew to perk you up.

Wine lovers can relax and unwind with the newly launched range from Just Wine, selected from a dozen wines from Chile based on blind-tasting by a panel of experts.

Pair your selections with your next meal to rejuvenate and elevate your dining experience as you discover unexpected combinations.

Relish the best-selling Cabernet Sauvignon with its trademark capsicum, red pepper and blueberry aroma - best paired with red meat and mushroom dishes.

If you are a fan of local dishes, team the Merlot with your next Mee Goreng or Ayam Penyet meal and be pleasantly surprised by how well they go together.

Or have the Chardonnay, a white wine with delicate apple notes and a fresh finish, as you feast on any seafood dish.

Take your pick of tipples available at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores for $19.90 (usual price $29) from now till Aug 31.

If alcohol is not your thing, check out the newly launched Asahi Melon Cream Soda, available exclusively at Cheers at $2.80 per bottle from now till Sept 30.

Enjoy the combination of creamy vanilla ice cream with melon soda - the perfect treat on a hot afternoon.

CLASSIC FAVOURITE

Or indulge in a twist on the classic favourite Coke with Coca Cola Vanilla Orange, which features a hint of citrus and the creaminess of vanilla.

And coffee lovers who must have their daily caffeine intake shouldn't miss out on the Georgia Japan Craftsman Coffee, which uses cacao extract from Ghana for a rich chocolate flavour with moderate sweetness. Grab it from your nearest Cheers store for $3 (usual price $3.50) from now till Sept 30.

Give your home the cleaning it deserves with FairPrice Housebrand products

Stay on task with your house cleaning with products from FairPrice Housebrand as you keep your family safe and healthy with a spotless home.

After having your meals together, start getting spick and span with the FairPrice Dishwashing Liquid Detergent Refill Lemon 600ml which is on Price Freeze at $1.15.

It's effective in cleaning and gentle on your hands, so this environmentally-friendly detergent is a convenient way to make sure your dishes are squeaky clean after a wash.

The FairPrice Swif Dishwashing Paste Lemon 400g is also on Price Freeze at $1.35, and is specially formulated for more rigorous kitchen cleaning.

Tough on grease, it removes oil effectively and leaves surfaces spotless, making it ideal for cleaning cooking ware and serving utensils.

To keep your fruits and vegetables clean for healthy meals, wash them with the FairPrice Fruit and Vegetable Liquid Wash 500ml ($4.50), which safely removes pesticide residues, chemicals and dirt particles.

It will freshen your ingredients and leave no chemical residue, with an easy rinse-off formula for every wash.

DISINFECTANTS

Keep your living space looking fresh and get rid of daily germs with quality disinfectants.

Clean, disinfect and deodorise surfaces with the FairPrice Multi Purpose Floor Cleaner Disinfectant 2L ($4.20), which leaves behind a long-lasting fragrance.

The anti-bacterial product features a no-rinse formula and its concentrated formulation will suit surfaces such as mosaic, terrazzo, marble, vinyl, linoleum, ceramic, tiles and painted surfaces.

Meanwhile, the FairPrice Antiseptic Germicide 750ml ($6) kills 99.9 per cent of germs, as it disinfects and protects. It is suitable for everyday use in first aid care, personal and household hygiene.

It contains natural ingredients from plants and effectively disinfects fabric and surfaces.

For the bathroom, the FairPrice Anti-Bacterial Toilet Cleaner Lemon 2 x 500ml ($3.70) will do the job of effectively, removing stubborn stains while disinfecting.

It helps to kill germs on contact with a directional nozzle for more effective cleaning and disinfecting under the toilet rim, deodorising the toilet with its fresh fragrance after every cleantime.

For easy kitchen cleaning, use the FairPrice Kitchen Towel Rolls 2 x 60 sheets which are on Price Freeze at $1.60. They are two-ply-strong, absorbent and disposable.

They are also Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, promoting environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the world's forests.

You can also try the new FairPrice Ultra Oil Lite Kitchen Towel 6 x 60 sheets at $5.35, which comes in two ply pure virgin pulp. Boasting superior oil absorbency with its fibre-weave technology, it is able to absorb oil quickly for your freshly fried food to remain light and crispy.

It is safe for use with food, and is absorbent and thick, allowing you to use fewer sheets, which saves on costs.

It also effectively removes oil and grease and is suitable for wiping spills and cleaning glassware as it remains strong even while wet.