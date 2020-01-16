Special buys, CNY homeware up for grabs at FairPrice

Shop with FairPrice this festive period and be rewarded with seasonal essentials that will surely come in handy during Chinese New Year.

For today only, check out the supermarket chain's one-day specials. They include items like Nescafe Gold Original (200g), Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Drink Assorted (4 x 6s x 200ml), Okeanoss Frozen Angka Prawn (700g), Pasar China Swatows Gift Pack Mandarin Oranges (16s/18s), PureSoft 100% Virgin Pulp 3-Ply Facial Tissue - Assorted (4s x 120 sheets), Julie's Cheese Sandwich Biscuits (330g), Golden Chef New Zealand Superior Wild Abalone (425g), Meiji Fresh Milk Assorted (2L) and Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice (5kg) that will be gone in a flash at your next gathering.

Also, usher abundance and prosperity into your home with exclusive festive pot coasters. You may redeem one coaster with a minimum spend of $80 in one receipt at neighbourhood FairPrice stores and FairPrice Finest, valid until tomorrow.

And from now till Jan 29, complete your festive homeware with the Disney Year of the Mouse Collection exclusively at all eight FairPrice Xtra outlets, comprising Disney Mickey/Minnie Mouse Saucer Plates and Three-Tier Tiffin Carriers.

Four different editions are released weekly, and the plates are yours with a minimum spend of $30 on participating Mickey/Minnie Mouse products, while the Tiffin Carrier is available at $29.90 (usual price $49.90) with a minimum spend of $50 storewide (must include at least one Mickey/Minnie Mouse product).

If you have nothing on the menu planned yet, head down to the last of FairPrice's culinary roadshows on Sunday, 2pm to 4pm, at FairPrice Finest Waterway Point.

Celebrity chef Eric Teo will demonstrate how to prepare some Chinese New Year dishes - Delectable Fish Wing in Sour Chicken Broth, Abundant Claypot with Abalone Sauce and Fragrant Bittergourd Chicken - that will delight everyone at the dinner table.

And because there is nothing like a home-cooked meal during Chinese New Year, try out his recipe for Golden Spicy Scallops (below) that will have you whipping up a reunion dinner-worthy dish in no time.

Doing last-minute shopping during the inevitable new year rush will be no problem either, thanks to FairPrice's extended opening hours, specially for the festive season.

In a move which offers more access and greater convenience, 114 stores across the island will be kept open on the first day of the Chinese New Year, while 51 stores are now operating until midnight in the week leading up to the new year.

On the eve (Jan 24), 123 stores will open till 5pm and 24 stores will operate on their usual 24 hours.

On the second day (Jan 26), 147 FairPrice stores will open as per usual, and regular operating hours will resume across all 148 supermarkets on the third day (Jan 27).

Between Jan 24 and 26, FairPrice Online will continue deliveries between 8am and 6pm. Regular delivery timings will resume on Jan 27.

For more details, visit www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/cny-hours

Chef Eric Teo's recipe for Golden Spicy Scallops

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves four people

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

INGREDIENTS

12 pcs Fukuyama Frozen Hokkaido Scallops (seasoned with corn flour and salt)

130g rice cake slices

30g Shimeji mushrooms

40g baby corn (cut into chunks)

A pinch of salt

3 tbsps cooking oil (for rice cakes)

½ tbsp cooking oil (for mushrooms)

½ tbsp cooking oil (for baby corn)

Coriander (for garnish)

SPICY SAUCE

3 cloves garlic (sliced)

5 tbsps tomato sauce

1 tbsp chilli paste

1 tbsp miso paste

250ml water

2 tbsps sugar

2 eggs (beaten)

½ tbsp cooking oil

METHOD

1. Pan-fry rice cake slices in oil till crisp on the sides over high heat. Set aside.

2. Season scallops with corn flour and salt.

3. Pour away excess oil from pan and fry scallops on each side for three minutes till golden brown. Set aside scallops. Set aside juice from frying scallops separately for use later.

4. Add oil and fry Shimeji mushrooms till brown. Set aside.

5. Add oil and fry baby corn. Add a pinch of salt and fry till slightly charred. Set aside.

6. Prepare Spicy Sauce by heating oil and sauteing sliced garlic. Add chilli paste, juice from frying scallops, water, miso paste, sugar and tomato sauce. Bring sauce to a boil.

7. Add fried rice cakes and cook till rice cakes are soft.

8. Slowly add beaten eggs into the sauce mixture till thickened.

9. Place rice cakes and vegetables in a deep dish. Ladle in a portion of spicy sauce, then arrange scallops on top and ladle in the remainder of the sauce over scallops.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves.