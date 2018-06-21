Weets Eats

Jun 21, 2018

FRESH OFFERINGS

There are new items on the menu of Ah Hoi's Kitchen (Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore, Tel: 6831-4373), its first revamp since 2009. Key items include the Claypot Mee Tai Mak With Seafood ($15) and the Seafood Soup in Young Coconut ($10).

NEW SET MENUS

Tandoor (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333) has introduced three new set menus (from $28). You have a choice of vegetarian, meat or seafood set meals. All these sets come with side dishes of dal makhani and mixed vegetable raita, as well as a choice of freshly made naan or tandoori roti.

ICE CREAM TREATS

Ice cream shop Leeu SG has opened its first outlet at the Esplanade mall (#02-07), serving some very Insta-worthy creations such as the Merlion Ice Pop ($4.80) and Fish Tail Soft Serve ($6.80).

GINETT'S GUEST CHEF

From Monday to July 1, Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar (Hotel G Singapore, Tel: 6809-7989) hosts French chef Herve Frerard from top Bangkok restaurant Aldo's. He is here with a nine-item menu, from his Crispy Organic Chicken Supreme ($36) to the Rum Baba dessert ($14).

