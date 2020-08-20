Find comfort food at Zouk with its dining concept Capital Kitchen

The club's new dining area, called Capital Kitchen, offers a small, eclectic menu featuring the Signature Royal Broth Congee, Kurobuta Pork Belly, Ebi Chilli Flatbread, Crab Meat Tartare, and Signature Battered Fish & Chips (above).

Zouk has done something really clever in adapting to the times.

The iconic dance club has converted its second level from a lounge to a dining area called Capital Kitchen, offering a small, eclectic menu of comfort food.

Food at Zouk is not new.

Back in the day when the nightspot was at Jiak Kim Street and my knees could withstand a night of dancing, Zouk sold overpriced hot dogs and other club bites.

Today, the food is served with proper service and sane seating situations.

And even if there's nothing on the menu that pleases, you can order food from Five Guys.

The Zouk team runs this legendary burger joint too and they'll get your order delivered to the club for you.

While I loved the hot dogs from the past, I think if I was trying them today, my eyes would hurt from rolling. Thank goodness the standard of food is much better now.

For those who want the ultimate post-clubbing dish, the Signature Royal Broth Congee ($15) should satisfy.

It has loads of ingredients - roasted duck, scallop and prawn - with a Chinese wine-fortified pork broth.

It is a homely dish, warm and comforting - which is a surprise given your surroundings.

ROTATING DISHES

Capital Kitchen also features a menu of rotating dishes, and I had the chance to try its Kurobuta Pork Belly ($30).

In terms of presentation, it is probably the most sophisticated.

The meat is seductively tender, with a tasty brandy mustard sauce. You will find this at most European restaurants but this version is better than most.

The Ebi Chilli Flatbread ($20) is a lovely mix of umami, subtly sweet and cheesy.

The chilli crab sauce does not overwhelm like it usually does. It's meant for two, but I feel it is tasty enough for one person to finish.

The Crab Meat Tartare ($18) isn't quite what I thought it would be, but it turned out to be absolutely delightful.

It features crispy cauliflower croquettes filled with crab meat and topped with caviar. This one-bite dish has texture and flavours going for it, and is so light you can still order it after a night of alcohol.

However, I find the Signature Battered Fish & Chips ($27) lacking. It is crispy battered haddock with a side of mashed peas and fries, and is one of the highlighted dishes.

I have always avoided haddock because I find it too dry and meaty, and that is the case here.

It's hard to go wrong with mashed peas, but one element does not save the dish.

Fish & Chips aside, the food is good enough for me to want to return.

Also, it makes me feel young again to be able to tell people that I'm going to Zouk tonight.