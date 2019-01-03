Food bites

HEALTHIER CHOICE

Start 2019 right by eating healthy. Jack's Place and Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse and Bistro have introduced two healthier choice meals, available from 11am to 5pm. Choose between Truffle Teriyaki Chicken and New Zealand Sliced Beef. At $9.90, the price is good for the wallet as well. There is a special promotion for those above 60. They save $3 with an order of the New Zealand ribeye or barramundi fish main course from the Every Day Lunch Treats menu.

GET NAKED

Wolfgang's Steakhouse (InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Tel: 6887-5885) has launched the carb-free Naked Burger ($22). It is available from 11.30am to 5.30pm and contains a USDA Prime Chuck Patty. In case you are counting, the restaurant claims the burger contains less than 300 calories and has 30g of protein.

MALA MANIA

If you like mala, the Mala Madness pizza ($26) from the updated menu at DePizza (35A Boat Quay, Tel: 6588-1359) should please you. You can ask the kitchen to up the heat if you are a fire seeker. Others to try include Lemak No Nasi Pizza ($24) and Golden Egg Pizza ($24).

HOT POT

Beauty In The Pot opened its biggest outlet at VivoCity (#03-08A, Tel: 6255-0758). It opens from 11.30am to 6am, and as with all its other hot pot outlets, you get a 20 per cent discount on food items after 10.30pm.