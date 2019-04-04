Weets Eats: B Bar will surprise and delight

Sometimes you get amazing experiences at the most unexpected places.

I wasn't expecting to find a bar inside grocery and dining destination habitat by honestbee, much less one that would become one of my best bar experiences.

To get to the reservation-only B Bar, make your way to the alcohol section of habitat and it's behind a heavy curtain.

And within this hidden space, there is a secret room, and in there, another room awaits.

All that cloak-and-dagger nonsense can annoy, but I was intrigued. It's amusing when places try to be smart.

To add to the mystery (and confusion), the concept of the bar will go through a complete revamp in a few months, and will change every few months.

Thank goodness B Bar has the goods to back up the gimmicks.

I had a sampling of its bar bites, and they were impressive.

Chef Kimberly Lui has worked in a variety of eating establishments - from the kitchen of New York's Gramercy Tavern to running food kiosks in London. At B Bar, she came up with simple, nondescript food items and gave them a twist of fabulosity.

The Beef Cheek Nuggets ($13.90) were my obsession that night. I ate so many cubes of beef cheeks that I may have consumed the entire cow.

I love that it had the right touch of saltiness swimming within the tender buttery meat. The slight crisp added to the pleasure too.

Also very good was the Smoked Beef Slider ($14.90), which was placed inside a smoked-filled cloche.

The result was a woody, heady aroma, which whetted the appetite. The patty in itself was good too - with a good amount of juice - made from four cuts of Angus beef.

I have been diligently avoiding carbs, but I succumbed to the temptations of the Truffle Snow Fries ($14.90).

It was a visual treat, so even though I'm usually disdainful of truffle fries, I liked this. The "snow" was frothy and light, the fries were crisp and the cheese gave it grit.

The bar itself was equally fascinating.

There were a couple of great drinks here - created by resident bar manager Anton Gornev - that even a non-drinker like me could appreciate.

My tipple of the night was Milky Whey ($20), prepared using milk clarification, with bourbon, cola cordial, lime juice and milk.

It's a drink with a medium amount of alcohol - which is how they categorise their drinks - and it went down easily, with a distinct creamy flavour.

If you cannot handle your alcohol, the non-alcoholic Cold Brew Colada ($10) is B Bar's version of the pina colada, with cold brew and kaya.

It sounds strange but you do taste the kaya, and it's just the yummiest thing ever.

B Bar

habitat by honestbee

34 Boon Leat Terrace

Open: Weekdays 5pm - midnight

Saturdays noon-midnight

Sundays noon-10pm

E-mail reservations.habitat@honestbee.com

