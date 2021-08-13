12 new hawker stalls and restaurants on Bib Gourmand list

(From left) The Chan family comprising son Chan Wei Jie, mother Jenny Yeong, father Chan Fook Kee and daughter Chan Shi Min of Fei Fei Roasted Noodle at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre.

Making it to the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list this year is a bright spot in this pandemic for Madam Jenny Yeong and her family, who run Fei Fei Roasted Noodle at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre.

She hopes the accolade will help draw diners back, especially since dine-in for up to two people has resumed at hawker centres.

Madam Yeong, 68, said in Mandarin: "It feels odd to be on the list, but I'm also excited as it isn't easy to get something like this."

It is also affirmation for her son Chan Wei Jie, 31, who has been running the stall that specialises in roast meats for the past eight years. His sister Chan Shi Min, 32, also helps out at the stall that has been at the hawker centre for more than 10 years.

Mr Chan decided to learn the ropes from his 70-year-old father who told him he would close the stall if they did not continue the business.

He said: "If I don't take over, who will? It was tough when I started. So when we heard the news, I was shocked. I didn't know how to cook before, and now we are on the list."

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle is one of six hawker stalls located in Jurong that have debuted on the Bib Gourmand list, announced yesterday by the Michelin Guide.

There are 12 new entrants this year, comprising nine hawker stalls and three restaurants.

Other stalls include Soh Kee Cooked Food at Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre, Hainan Zi at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, and Jun Yuan House Of Fish at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

The restaurants on the list include Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee in Killiney Road and Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa at Wanderlust Hotel.

The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Road, which is well known for its nasi lemak, is back on the list after it was dropped in 2019.

Kotuwa's Sri Lanka-born chef-owner Rishi Naleendra, 35, said: "It's nice to be able to give something back to the incredible place I've taken so much from.

"I'm so proud of our head chef Alan Chan and the Kotuwa team for pushing it and cooking our food like true Lankans."

The list features a total of 69 venues, 11 more than in 2019. There was no list last year due to the pandemic.

The eateries on the Bib Gourmand - nominated by Michelin inspectors - offer diners value-for-money food with a complete meal priced no more than $45.