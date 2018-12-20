17-year-old boy arrested for drink driving

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing a car in the early hours of yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Teck Whye Avenue, towards Choa Chu Kang Road, at 1.08am.

The boy, who is too young to have a driving licence, was alone in the car and was unhurt, The New Paper understands. The owner of the car is not known.

Mr Deepan Raj, 44, who was having drinks with friends at a nearby coffee shop, sent a video of the accident to citizen journalism website Stomp.

"We heard loud screeching that lasted for several seconds," Mr Raj, who had called the police, told Stomp.

"I saw a car coming by at high speed. It then skidded and hit the railing of the central divider, which caused its front bumper to dislodge."

As the car spun, its rear hit the kerb before it ended up among some bushes.

TNP understands the boy is being investigated for drink driving, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Criminal lawyer Ravinderpal Singh said the boy, being above 16, will be charged in the State Courts and not the Juvenile Courts.

He said he had heard of similar cases in recent years where offenders had received sentences ranging from probation to fines and jail terms.

For drink driving, first-time offenders can be fined from $1,000 to $5,000, jailed for up to six months and banned from driving. Those caught driving without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to three years.

Those caught driving without insurance coverage can be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to three months. Offenders will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months from the date of conviction.