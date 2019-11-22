Clear water restored on Tekong
Officers from PUB, the national water agency, collecting water samples from taps for testing at the Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong.
Clear water supply to the island had fully resumed last night after PUB officers worked overnight to flush discoloured water from the water mains' service pipes for all camps.
