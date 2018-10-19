The outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has unveiled the country's largest sequential LED-lit billboard at Scotts Square.

The ad, measuring 50m by 11m, which makes it bigger than two tennis courts, carries cognac brand Martell's latest campaign titled Icons Grow Bold and promotes its new Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels.

It was done by retrofitting a large-format static billboard with sequential LED modules, and a 3D custom-built Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels bottle as the centrepiece.

The vertical backlit LED panels light up in a pre-determined sequence at regular intervals, and is scheduled to light up every night at 7pm till next month.

It is the first time that an installation of such a scale has been launched in Singapore, said SPH, which publishes The Straits Times, The New Paper and other titles, in a statement yesterday.

Ms Julie Wee, product development director of SPHMBO, the outdoor media arm of SPH, said: "We are excited to partner with Martell on this landmark display which gives powerful creative treatment to a strategically placed outdoor site.

"We will continue to focus efforts on tailoring our solutions to create enhanced impressions and help build brands of the future."

GROUNDBREAKING

Said Mr Aaron Yang, group brand manager of Martell distributor Pernod Ricard Singapore: "The groundbreaking execution manages to capture the essence of modernity that Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels was meant to convey."

The ad targets younger adult consumers between 25 and 40 years old. The campaign is handled by media agency Mindshare and creative agency Ogilvy.