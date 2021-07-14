Win Mao Shan Wang burnt cheesecake worth $88 in TNP's Durian Challenge

Remember to check next Monday's TNP to find out if you are taking home a King-on-King MSW Durian Burnt Cheesecake.

For those enjoying the durian season, get ready to further indulge in your love for the king of fruits while playing a fun brain teaser in The New Paper's Durian Challenge.

Simply submit the correct answer to this week's quiz by scanning the QR code provided on this page by Saturday, 11pm.

Remember to pick up TNP next Monday to find out if you are one of the 20 winners this week to take home DurianBB's King-on-King MSW Durian Burnt Cheesecake (worth $88) topped with 250g of premium Mao Shan Wang pulp.

Inspired by a Spanish dessert, the best-selling 6-inch cake is a velvety treat that perfectly blends the flavours and aromas of durian and cheese.

Baked to a char and caramelised to a tantalising glow, it boasts a rich taste and creamy, custard-like texture, with lemon zest added for a citrusy touch.

The winners will be informed through SMS with an e-voucher and can collect their prize at DurianBB Cafe at 462 Crawford Lane (#01-65). Its opening hours are 1pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Established in 2015, DurianBB offers a wide range of fresh, ready-to-eat/ drink and frozen products through multiple platforms, including its own e-boutique, social media and physical stores.

To date, there are more than 1,000 points of sale globally - including those in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai - offering high quality Mao Shan Wang durian products delivered from the brand's farm in Pahang.

Aside from favourite species such as Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn and Legendary Tan Sri XO, durian lovers can also opt for desserts such as the DurianBB Jar ($14.80 for a set of two) and DurianBB Petit Bento ($23.80), as well as durian coffee, durian wafer, freeze-dried durian and egg roll.